The Salmon-Challis National Forest announced that it will begin issuing river floating permits starting May 16 for the Middle Fork of the Salmon and Salmon River.
The National Forest also plans to gradually open campgrounds and developed recreation sites on the same date as manpower allows.
Forest officials said normal floating rules and regulations for float trips will remain in place, such as camp assignments, safety considerations, heritage and culturally sensitive locations, and adherence to fisheries guidelines, but an addendum to the permits will include COVID-19 requirements agreed to and signed by trip leaders.
“This addendum is a self-certification letter which applies to both commercial and private float boaters and affirms that certain 'regular' amenities and features of the river corridors may not be available or possible during this time,” the Forest said in a news release.
River floaters will be required to follow any state orders and forest closure orders during a trip.
“Groups must come fully contained with their own potable water and waste containment systems,” the news release said. “No trash services or other facilities are currently available. Permit holders will be updated by email or telephone conversation on current status of facilities as their launch date approaches.”
The Forest Service said by the end of the month and into June, officials will evaluate the opening of more campgrounds and launch points.
The Salmon-Challis is planning to open about 30 recreation sites and campgrounds for the Memorial Day weekend, particularly sites “close to local communities or popular with local communities to encourage local travel.”
“More and more locations are opening across the forest as the weather warms,” said Chuck Mark, Salmon-Challis National Forest supervisor. “We will monitor the conditions on the ground and re-evaluate as new information becomes available.”
Dispersed camping and trail use has been open across the Salmon-Challis.
For a list of site, facilities, trailheads, campgrounds, etc. opening this month, go to tinyurl.com/campgrounds-ID.