More than $6 million dollars is projected to be allocated toward opioid treatment programs for Bonneville County residents after cities and counties in Idaho reached an agreement with the state to allocate funds from two national opioid settlements.
The office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced in a Tuesday news release that the state and participating local governments reached an agreement.
Wasden and Gov. Brad Little announced their intention to join two national opioid settlements on Aug. 24. The settlements totaled up to $119 million for the state and participating counties and cities if all eligible local governments participate, the release said.
One settlement involves opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson. The other involves opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. These companies agreed to a $26 billion settlement with states to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis. They were accused of funneling opioid painkillers to communities across the U.S., which led to overdose deaths of more than 500,000 people from 2009 to 2019, NBC News reported.
Under the Idaho Opioid Settlement Intrastate Allocation Agreement, opioid settlement funds will be divided with 40% going directly to participating counties and cities and 20% to the regional public health districts, the release said. The remaining 40% will be allocated to the state-directed Opioid Settlement Fund to be appropriated by the Idaho Legislature based on recommendations by the Idaho Behavioral Health Council.
Both Idaho Falls and Bonneville County are projected to receive $1.8 million, according to the attorney general’s list of the share each local government is taking from the $119 million Idaho is receiving. Both the city and county are receiving just under 4% of the funds that will be distributed to local governments in the state.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is projected to receive $2.8 million, and is receiving nearly 12% of the funds allocated for public health districts. The health district services eight counties — Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi, Jefferson, Madison and Teton.
Mimi Taylor, health district public information officer, wrote in an email to the Post Register that the final amount of funds the health district could receive is still uncertain because other local governments could still decide to participate.
“Since many different agencies will be receiving funding throughout the state, it is important we collaborate to ensure there are not duplication of efforts and the money is best spent to battle the opioid crisis in our region and state,” Taylor wrote in the email.
The agreement will apply to funds from both nationwide settlements and future opioid settlements, including the pending bankruptcy proceedings involving pharmaceutical companies Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.
Participating counties and cities needed to represent at least half of Idaho’s population and 15% of counties needed to sign on in order for the agreement to become effective, the release said. That threshold was met this week and 40 of the eligible 68 counties and cities have signed on as of Tuesday. All seven regional public health districts have also signed on.
Under the agreement, money from the opioid settlements must be spent on opioid treatment programs. The Office of the Attorney General will keep publicly available records of how funds are expended.
Full copies of the allocation agreement and other information regarding the opioid settlements can be found on the attorney general's website.