The Caribou-Targhee National Forest plans to continue its prescribed fire project this week in the Big Hole Mountains just north of Pine Creek Pass off state Highway 31.
The operation, known as Red Creek fire project, will be north of the highway and adjacent to the Rocky Peak Trail (FS trail 230) and Forest Service officials are encouraging the public to “choose another recreation location” during the next few weeks.
“Our overall goal is to reduce the amount of hazardous vegetation near public/private borders and to stimulate aspen regeneration to improve wildlife habitat,” said Deb Flowers, South Fork Zone Fuels assistant fire management officer.
The Teton Basin Ranger District in charge of the operation hopes to start the project today or Thursday (April 21-22).
“The current fire activity is to burn near the road, so we do anticipate a little more attention and smoke,” said Sarah Wheeler, public affairs officer for the Caribou-Targhee. “We didn’t get to work on this unit last year.”
The Caribou-Targhee has been working on the 6,900-acre Red Creek area since 2010 and deliberately burning sections when conditions allow.
“Fire managers selected this time frame to take advantage of the snowdrifts and high ground moisture to limit fire spread,” the Forest Service said in a news release. “Implementation of the remainder of the project unit will occur later this summer or fall.”
The Forest Service said if weather and fuel conditions do not allow for ignition, fire managers will continue to monitor conditions for an extended clear weather pattern that will meet the combination of fuel moisture, temperature, wind, and smoke dispersal conditions “necessary for a successful operation.”