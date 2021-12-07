Barring a late-winter surge in precipitation, the state’s reservoir system will be hard-pressed to keep up with irrigators’ demands in 2022.
That was the overarching message in a Wednesday news release from the Idaho Department of Water Resources Water District 1.
Snowpack levels at most stations are at or near their record lows over the past 40 years for this date, the release said.
Most of the eastern Idaho/western Wyoming region has seen below-average precipitation since Oct. 1, with the exception of stations in the Willow Creek, Blackfoot River and Portneuf River basins.
“Snow water equivalents in the current snowpack at all stations are significantly below average because precipitation received over the past couple months mostly fell as rain or initially fell as snow but has since melted with warmer than average temperatures,” the release said.
Snow water equivalents for the Snake River Basin above Palisades Reservoir were at 54% on Tuesday compared to 95% on the same date in 2020.
The total reservoir system contents were 1,249,000 acre feet on Tuesday, or 30%. On Dec. 7, 2020, the system’s contents were at 2,421,000 acre feet or 58%, the release said.
Palisades Reservoir’s contents were at 185,500 acre feet or 15% as of Tuesday. A year ago, it was at 652,700 acre feet or 54%.
“Above-average snow and precipitation between now and next irrigation season will be needed to fill the reservoir system and to satisfy irrigation demand for next year,” the release said.