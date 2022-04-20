Jorge Balderas and his attorney withdrew their motion challenging his previous plea of guilty to second-degree kidnapping during a hearing Wednesday.
Defense Attorney Daniel Taylor said his client would instead plead guilty to an additional charge of intimidating a witness. In exchange, the defense will be able to argue for a lighter sentence than was allowed in the previous plea deal.
Balderas, 27, requested to withdraw his guilty plea in February, saying his previous attorney pressured him into making the plea.
“I was pressured and coerced by prior counsel to plea guilty,” the motion stated. “Prior counsel said I had no choice, I would face maximum penalty, I didn’t want to plead guilty. I have had time to reflect and I am not happy with prior representation.”
With the withdrawal, Taylor said Balderas was dropping his accusation against his previous attorney.
Balderas was arrested in July 2020 after he and three others reportedly tied a woman to a chair in their basement and tortured her for three days. The victim had lived with Balderas and two of the co-defendants before she was tied up, and had previously been in a relationship with Balderas.
The victim said the defendants beat her, carved a letter into her face with a knife and tormented her with a blowtorch and heated metal tools. Balderas also reportedly poured lighter fluid underneath the victim’s chair and lit it on fire while she was tied to the chair and unable to move.
The victim reportedly escaped after she was able to break free of her bonds and climb out a window.
Balderas’ co-defendants — Sasha Martinez, Austin Alverado and Laura Zamudio — have since accepted plea deals for their roles in the incident. The co-defendants said they were afraid of Balderas, that he was the ringleader of the kidnapping and that they were afraid of also being tied to the chair.
The witness intimidation charge against Balderas comes from a conversation between him and Martinez in which he reportedly tried to talk her into withdrawing her statement against him. He also reportedly gave her a list of women in the Bonneville County Jail to attack.
During her sentencing Martinez’s attorney said Balderas had tried to claim her daughter as his own child. Martinez told the judge she was afraid Balderas would kill her son.
Second-degree kidnapping is punishable with up to 25 years in prison. Intimidating a witness is punishable with up to five years in prison.
Balderas is scheduled to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. May 11 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.