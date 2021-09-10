Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
On Sept. 9th at approximately 5 p.m. Jefferson County Deputies responded to a family dispute at 4134 E. 100 N. located in Jefferson County. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with Kyle Larson (age 31), Kyle had received a gunshot wound to his upper right leg.
Further investigation revealed that Kyle and his brother Bryce Larson (age 34) had been involved in an argument. It is alleged that during the argument, Bryce Larson retrieved a 45 cal handgun from his vehicle and shot Kyle in the leg before fleeing the scene.
Kyle was transported to EIRMC with a non life threatening injury. Bryce Larson was located in Bannock County and arrested for Aggravated Battery. No other injuries were reported and the public was not in danger.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Rigby P.D., Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Central QRU. Investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time.
