Readers most likely have noticed a change in two recent issues of the Messenger.
I offer some explanation.
Like many other businesses in Custer County the Messenger has been short-staffed for many months. Since Christmas Eve, I’ve been a one-person staff, doing the work that had been done by three employees for the last few years. Adams Publishing Groups has advertised locally, statewide and nationally in an attempt to hire a reporter, sales person and customer service specialist, all to no avail.
It’s not realistic for one person to produce a full issue of the Messenger every week. So, for the short term, in alternating weeks, we’ll produce a history issue and a regular issue. The history editions will feature reproductions of old Silver and Challis Messenger editions. People frequently tell me how much they love reading about the history of the community, so I hope these pages help satisfy people’s interest in the “good ole days.”
All issues of the Messenger will bring you legal notices and promotions from our advertising partners, to keep you informed about events, government meetings, requests for bids, trustee sales and the like.
This is not a permanent change. I don’t know how long it will be in place.
At the same time, a couple other changes are occurring. The deadline for each week’s paper is moving up to 3 p.m. Mondays. The deadline to submit obituaries is noon Mondays. Obituaries must be placed via Memoriams/Legacy. In each issue of the paper you’ll find an ad with step-by-step instructions of how to place an obituary. Your funeral home will provide that service for you or you can do it yourself.
Staffing limitations mean there are days and times the office must be closed because I have to take care of other business. Other one-employee businesses in Challis face the same challenge. The office voicemail will be updated on days the building is closed and every other week in the print issue a calendar listing those closures will be published.