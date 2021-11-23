Sixteen-year-old barrel racer Anna Biorn of St Anthony is Las Vegas bound.
Next month she’ll compete against about 400 other riders in race 1 at the ALL IN Barrel Race at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. In the event, scores are averaged after three runs held over three days. Over all about 2,000 racers compete in three separate races in the event held during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo December 2-11.
The Wrangler NFR is like no other. It’s the biggest and most prestigious championship rodeo in the United States where the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s top 15 money-winners compete for a world title and prize money in each event that spans 10 days at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Biorn competed at the ALL IN Barrel Race in Las Vegas in 2018 and in 2019 and won money both years. She didn’t compete last year due to COVID-19, so this year, she’s very anxious to compete again.
“I’m really excited to be running again this year. It can be stressful but the atmosphere is definitely fun,” Biorn said. “It is nerve racking for sure since it’s one of the biggest barrel races around and racers come from all over the United States to compete.”
The event is open to anyone. Entries open up at the end of June and close in mid-November.
“You go through a check-in process when you arrive with your horse. You have to have your paperwork in order and are assigned a stall, then you go to a designated area where they number your horse with stamps and paint that match the contestant back number I wear,” Biorn said.
The distance between the barrels is a bit larger than at the NFR, but the pattern is still considered small. A smaller pattern challenges both rider and horse.
“You can see the first barrel when you enter the arena but it comes up quick,” she said.
Her formula is simple.
“I just go through the motions. I warm up, make sure my horse is ok and once they call your name you have to be ready,” she said. “Its muscle memory and adrenaline that gets me through most of it.”
The event never disappoints in what it teaches.
“Every year has been a growing year for me. My times get better every day and it seems like they’ve gotten better every year as well,” Biorn said.
Hauling and tending to a horse on the road is crucial.
“It’s all about your horse when you travel, making sure they are pampered, and in good health and in great shape. Snoopy my horse gets her grain every day and like all athletes I make sure she has good balanced nutrition. I add a couple of supplements to her feed and have learned a lot just by taking care of her. She gets fed and watered first, and she gets fresh clean shavings in her stall while we’re there. My sister Megan usually helps me with that too.”
Another highlight is going to the rodeo with her family.
“My mom gets tickets and we go to the NFR one night. I enjoy watching the whole rodeo. We also go to Cowboy Christmas and go shopping. And try to meet as many of the NFR contestants as possible and get their autographs,” Biorn said.
She’s been around horses her entire life and started barrel racing about five or six years ago. She loves riding and learns constantly with her coach and friend Kyzer Stoddard of Rexburg. She also competes in pole bending.
In 2019 she was in the top four in pole bending at the Idaho Junior High State Rodeo held in Pocatello. That qualified her and her sorrel mare Snoopy for the National Junior High Rodeo and traveled to South Dakota to compete that summer. Her parents are Kelly and Liz Biorn and the family is of St Anthony.
Recently she and Snoopy won first place in the 14-18 age group at the first Upper Valley Junior Rodeo Association-sponsored rodeo on November 5, a new association in Rexburg.
“I’ve been around horses my whole life and been riding pretty much since I was born,” Biorn said. “I like being able to have a partner and doing a sport we both can be good at.”
Her horse Snoopy is a 13-year-old grade mare she was given when she was two-years-old. The mare was on the way to the kill pen.
“My mom took a chance on Snoopy. Snoopy gives 100 percent every time you ride her. She has the biggest heart of any horse I know. I think she really likes her job. She’s one of a kind,” Biorn said. “At the end of every run she does this low knicker. I always talk to her and let her know how good she does. Kyzer helped me to be confident as a rider and snoopy just kept building on it every time we would make a run.”
In addition to competing in barrels and poles she competes in shooting sports in District 7 High School Rodeo for the South Fremont Rodeo Team in St Anthony. In the lite rifle category, she was the 2020 Idaho District 7 High School Rodeo state qualifier winning 3rd place. She also rides in local pro-rodeos in Driggs, Tetonia, St Anthony, Rexburg and Rigby, against other kids her age.
“Those are pretty big ones to hit,” she said.
In her rodeo career, she’s won two trophy saddles, a dozen buckles, money and prizes.
“There have been so many sponsors and friends that have supported her along the way,” said her mom Liz Biorn.
Biorn is active in FFA at South Fremont High School and has been in 4H since she was eight. In 4H her favorite events are Western equitation and bareback equitation. In 2020 while riding her horse Debbie she won the Western Equitation Class at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot. She also raises market pigs in both 4H and FFA.
As for the future, she plans to attend Utah State University in Logan, Utah and major in plant science. She’s on her school’s FFA horse judging team and on a recently-formed floral culture team.
She’s considering rodeoing in the future but she’s very certain she’ll always have horses.
“I’ve thought about rodeoing in college, I’ve heard Utah State has a pretty good rodeo team but I’m not sure right now how that will work out, but I’m looking into it,” she said.
She doesn’t have much spare time with rodeo, school and a part time job.
“I don’t have a lot of extra time. Right now, I’m just focusing on school and getting my horse ready for Vegas,” she said.