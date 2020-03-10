AMERICAN FALLS — Farmers throughout Power and Caribou counties have been going online and filling out a quick application seeking to secure grant funds to boost their local schools' science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.
The Bayer Fund's America's Farmers Grow Rural Education program awards $15,000 grants to rural schools nominated by local farmers. The grants are used to build up schools' STEM programs. The application period started on Jan. 1 and runs through April 15.
Bayer bought out Monsanto in 2018, taking over the company's mining operation in Caribou County and Roundup herbicide production plant in Soda Springs. Schools located near Bayer facilities are given preference for grants.
"We understand that education is the cornerstone of any successful community," Bayer wrote in literature about the grant. "Most importantly, farmers have told us they want to help provide top-quality education to students in their local communities."
People must be at least 21 years old and "actively engaged in farming" to submit a nomination, though they are not required to purchase a Bayer product. Schools will be notified in early August if they've been selected. Farmers can fill out a short nomination form at http://www.americasfarmers.com/ or by calling 1-877-267-3332.
Jonathan Balls, business manager with Soda Springs Joint School District 150, said his district has received the grant several times.
Kamren Koompin, an American Falls farmer who is chairman of the American Falls School District 381 Board of Trustees, said it took him less than five minutes to fill out the online form. He said several farmers in his community also nominated the American Falls school district after receiving an appeal for nominations from Marc Beitia, who is both the mayor of the city and an agriculture instructor at the high school.
Beitia sent an email to his FFA supporters requesting their nominations.
"I imagine we had quite a few people nominate the school district," Koompin said.
Angela Hemingway, executive director of the Idaho STEM Action Center, said the grant provides students with resources to learn about how STEM learning can be used in agricultural operations in their communities.
"More schools are offering engaging, hands-on STEM opportunities focused on agriculture, and farmers are uniquely positioned to encourage schools to apply," Hemingway said in an email. "Today's agriculture sector is utilizing STEM in new and unique ways. From monitoring the health and activity of their livestock and increasing the efficiency of milk production to gauging the health of their fields and utilizing technology in planting, the agriculture sector is leading the way in STEM utilization."
According to Bayer, school districts must also submit a worthy grant application. Applications will be scored by a team of STEM teachers, and an America's Farmers Grow Rural Education Advisory Council will review finalists and select winners.
"The more farmers who nominate a school district, the more it demonstrates community support and, therefore, can strengthen the district's application," according to Bayer's program literature.