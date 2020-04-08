In this April 26, 2013, file photo, male sage grouse inflate their chests and make their unique noises in the desert near Millican, Ore. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Friday, April 3, 2020, released a final environmental impact statement for the Tri-State Fuel Breaks Project, opening a 30-day comment period. The agency says fuel breaks will help firefighters stop wildfires and protect key habitat for sage grouse and other wildlife on land also used by cattle ranchers.