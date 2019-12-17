RYAN, Iowa — Driving 20 hours from Iowa to Idaho for his induction into the Idaho Milk Processors Association (IMPA) Hall of Fame gave Gaylord Fowler plenty of time to reflect on a career that began in Grace, and ended 46 years later in Blackfoot. Gaylord was honored at the organization’s 2019 convention in Sun Valley for his contributions to the state’s milk processing industry and the IMPA.
Gaylord and his wife Eunice now live in Ryan, Iowa, but he was born and raised in Grace, the son of Dean A. and Agnes Anderson Fowler, and a grandson of William T. Fowler. Gaylord got his start at Gem Valley Swiss Cheese at Thatcher, Idaho, a plant established in 1933 by local bankers Melvin and Alvin Whitehead.
“I grew up and went to school in Grace. My dad worked at Gem Valley Swiss Cheese,” says Gaylord. “He was a laborer, then in about 1945, right after the War, he was promoted to manager and we moved to Thatcher to a house on the cheese plant property.”
Gaylord mowed lawns and did caretaker work, then took on responsibilities in the plant, scrubbing floors and cleaning equipment. Soon he was packaging and labeling cheese and preparing it for curing. At that time, Gem Valley made their Swiss in 180-pound wheels.
“It was a huge job to handle those wheels,” he recalls. “Then they got a Kraft contract, and Kraft came up with a different way to make the product which meant less waste from the thick rind on the wheels. There was a patent for a “rindless block” and we started packaging in plastic wrap.”
Initially, raw milk was picked up from the farms in 10-gallon cans and hauled on a flatbed truck. Then an enclosed trailer was purchased to reduce dust. As dairy output and Gem Valley capacity grew, farms installed refrigerated bulk tanks and a truck and tanker collected raw product.
Naturally inquisitive and mechanically minded, Gaylord had “a curiosity about making cheese” and “a deep fascination” with Swiss cheese, the American version of Emmental originally made in Switzerland, and which his father described as “the king of cheese.” Gaylord says Swiss is the most difficult cheese to make, given the complex microbiological and chemical changes that result in perfect body, texture, eye formation and flavor.
At age 18, Gaylord joined the Navy, returning in 1959 to attend college at Utah State University. He graduated in 1960, completing a degree in food science and a minor in business in three years while taking a full load of classes and working full time at Cache Valley Dairy Association at Smithfield, Utah, where his father was master cheesemaker.
After graduating in 1960, Gaylord remained with Cache Valley until 1972 in positions of increasing responsibility.
An innovator with strong managerial skills, he says, “I was always able to think objectively and analyze what could be done better.” From Utah his career took him to Swiss Valley Farms, Iowa, Ashe County Cheese, North Carolina, and Jerseyland Cheese, in California, plus other states and facilities. Gaylord improved plant design, efficiency, output, and initiated many new product and byproduct lines, which increased revenue, diversification and processing capacity. As well as Swiss, he was involved with Telemer, Wheel Jack, Ricotta, Muenster, Havarti, cream cheese, cheddar types and other varieties.
Gaylord is well known for his work with Davisco International at Le Sueur Cheese, Minnesota, and was instrumental in establishing Davisco in Jerome, an investment that helped position Idaho as the third largest milk and cheese producing state in the country.
He says, “I had a lot of experience with smaller plants, then went to Le Sueur in Minnesota. They were looking at building a new plant, and were pioneers in whey utilization for the nutritional market, as a protein supplement. There was the possibility of a joint venture in Russia, but I thought there was potential in Idaho. We built a plant at Jerome able to process an enormous volume of milk for that time, and could get it from a 10-mile radius.“
Worn out from the pressure and fast pace of big plants, in 1999 Gaylord accepted a job with Frank VanderSloot to revive Snake River Cheese in Blackfoot, which was eventually purchased by Glanbia. He served several terms as an IMPA officer. Gaylord retired at Blackfoot in 2006.
He says, “When I look back, the common theme in the cheese industry has been growth and innovation. I’ve been a part of it, but getting this award was a surprise.”