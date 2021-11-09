EAGLE — During the Idaho Potato Commission’s November meeting, Mark Duncanson, the director of raw material procurement at Basic American Foods, was sworn in to represent the processor sector of the industry. Brett Jensen, of Brett Jensen Farms, and Bryan Wada, of Wada Farms, were appointed chairman and vice chairman respectively.
“Mark’s experience in finance and in sourcing raw agricultural ingredients will be extremely valuable as the industry continues to increase domestic and international demand for Idaho’s famous potatoes,” said Brett Jensen, chairman, IPC.
Every marketing program the IPC initiates, whether it’s advertising, public relations, foodservice/retail promotions or social media, is designed to encourage folks to proactively look for the “Grown in Idaho” seal and meet at least one of three overarching goals: stimulate demand for all Idaho-branded potato products domestically and internationally; educate consumers that Idaho potatoes are nutritious, heart-healthy and relevant for today’s lifestyles; and build consumer and customer loyalty in seeking “Grown in Idaho” products.
Nine commissioners represent Idaho potato growers, shippers and processors. They are nominated by industry peers and selected by Governor Brad Little.
The commissioners are: Jensen, Wada, Ron Ambrose (4 Ace Farms), Todd Cornelison (High Country Potatoes), Mark Darrington (Big D Farms), Duncanson, Eric Jemmett (J&S Farms), Paul Saito (McCain Foods US), Julie Van Orden (Garth Van Orden Farms).
