The Fourth of July signifies the time of year to start cutting, baling and hauling hay, preparing to feeding cows and other livestock through the winter months. This is and always has been a busy time for our farmer/ranchers. First the hay has to be cut and then let dry for a few days. Then the baler is pulled into the field to bale the hay and next the big trucks or pickups with trailers on the back move in to load the hay and move it to its destination.
Haying has changed a lot in my life time. When I was young the hay was cut and then raked. My sister, Nedra, and I would take turns driving the tractor and the dump rake to turn the hay in its drying stage. The hay was loose and when dry would be loaded onto either horse or tractor hitched wagons to make the trip to where the haystack would be located, usually close to corrals for easier access to feeding in the winter.
Before Dad and Uncle Lawrence baled their hay the hay was stacked loose using a derrick. There were no companies that made derricks and most farmers had to have one, they made their own. Usually a group of men would work together to make these large, heavy pieces of equipment important to them at that time. Using a neighbor’s derrick as the design, the farmer would draw out what he wanted using heavy poles they had usually cut themselves from close forests, and cable. The derrick would have to be tall and the cables would have to be able to lift large loads of heavy hay. The derrick would usually be the work of the farmers own hands with perhaps the help of a local blacksmith to design any metal parts. It would have a large fork metal fork to pick up the hay from the wagon, then a horse hitched to the cable would, with the help of a rider, move the cables holding the fork and poles over to the hay stack where the fork would be tipped and the hay fall off the fork. My sister, Nedra, rode the horse for a few years during haying time, helping the men with the use of the derrick.
When built and ready for use, a horse was used to help move the poles of the derrick from the hay load of hay to the hay stack.
These derricks were utilized for many years until my dad and uncle started baling hay. At first they just baled in small bales, leaving them in a row in the field. Then the guys with a manually lift them onto a trailer pulled by a tractor. There would a man walking next to the trailer who would lift the bales, one at a time, onto the trailer, another man on the trailer stacking the bales. When the trailer was loaded, off they would go to where the hay was being stored, and reverse the process for a haystack. This was hard work.
Now we have the balers that bale huge bales of hay, tractors that pick up those bales and put them on trailers behind trucks or pickups with trailers, more tractors to take the bales off to build the hay stacks. This process of providing hay for the cattle and other livestock is time consuming and hard work, but not as hard as when it was all hand done with the help of a horse a derrick.
There have been so many improvements in agriculture where more machine power is used and less manpower is needed. However, there is always the need for a man who can work hard. Haying time is hard work during the hot summer days when the hours of sunlight keeps them outside doing this type of work.
But this is a good time of preparations which all farmers and ranchers look forward to and are glad when it is over. Usually there are 2 good cuttings of hay a year in our area, and sometimes, if we are lucky, we get three. As the hay stacks get bigger during haying time, the pressure of knowing there will be winter feed for livestock is lessened. The animals will be kept on their summer pasture as long as there is good grazing available.