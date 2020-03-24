Name: Diabrotica undecimpunctata
Alias: The Western spotted cucumber beetle, also known as the southern corn rootworm. This insect looks and can be mistaken for a ladybug, due to the markings on its back. It is usually orange in color with large distinct black spots. It is not related to ladybugs at all and can be quite damaging. Eggs are laid in the early spring, and larvae feed on roots and shoots throughout the spring. Larvae look like little white grubs with a black head. Adults emerge in the summer to mate.
Crimes: As mentioned previously, larvae cause damage to the new roots and shoots of the plant. This can be devastating to new annual crops such as corn and cucurbits. Adults tend to defoliate the canopy of the plant. They can transfer viruses and diseases from plant to plant.
Redeeming qualities: None known.
Sentence: Luckily, cucumber beetles have many natural enemies that help suppress their populations. You can also keep populations low by plowing early to disrupt the larvae in the soil. There is evidence that shows populations were suppressed when using a mulch in a home garden. Monitoring for Western spotted cucumber beetle is crucial. When more than 5 adults can be seen on a plant then it is past time to act. Pyrethroid products such as Warrior and Cobalt are effective at killing cucumber beetles in forages. Carbaryl (Sevin) can be effective in home and garden situations. Be sure to read and follow label instructions when using and insecticide.