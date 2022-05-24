Alias: The western tent caterpillar is in the moth family. The larvae emerge in late spring, and has a distinct hairy beard running around the entire girth of the caterpillar. These tiny little sasquatches make “tents’ in hollow parts in the crotches of the branches out of their silk, which are often mistaken for spider webs. They tend to leave the tents in the day and return at night. In early summer they gather together in large swarms to find shelter so they can pupate. Adults emerge in mid summer to lay eggs. The eggs overwinter until the next spring.
Crimes: The caterpillar has a notorious appetite, and tends to direct it towards fruit trees, willows, roses and other landscape trees and bushes. The most damage is caused on the leaves and new growth where plant tissue is softest. Small infestations are tolerable, but large infestations can cause stress and death of the plant. Feeding also allows a way for bacteria and infections to enter the tree.
Redeeming qualities: None known.
Sentence: It is important to monitor branches for webs in the early spring. Pesticides such as carbaryl, Spinosad and pyrethroids are effective while the caterpillars are young. Organic options such as bacillus thuringiensis are available. Adult moths are very susceptible to lights at night, and populations can be controlled in small areas by keeping a bug zapper out during early summer months, which prevents them from meeting up and mating. Be sure to always read and follow label instructions on any pesticide.
For more information on dangerous and beneficial bugs, call UI Extension educator Joseph Sagers at 208-745-6685 or email jsagers@uidaho.edu.