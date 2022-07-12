Many farmers are good at growing crops and trying to get maximum production from their land, but modern farming methods tend to deplete the soil. The buzzword today is regenerative agriculture — and some farmers are exploring ways to keep the soil healthy and put back the nutrients instead of continually depleting them.
Paul and Erin Kernaleguen are dairy farmers near Birch Hills, Saskatchewan, who are committed to regenerative practices in growing forage for their cattle. They farm with Paul’s parents, Jos and Brenda.
“We were a conventional operation until 2012 when we started looking at doing things differently,” Paul said. “Our average annual precipitation is only about 12 inches, but we’d had two years in a row with 40 to 50 inches.”
They planted corn and barley for silage, but those crops kept drowning out.
“We could not get those crops established, so we planted oats,” he said. “Once we started looking for different options, we started using different plant blends and polycultures.”
He continued: “In our first experiment, we used barley, oats and peas planted together. We didn’t use any fertilizer because the peas would fix nitrogen. Back then, we were spending about $250 per acre trying to grow corn. With this new blend of plants, our input costs were only about $30. We harvested 16.9 tons per acre — and we’d never had any corn that would yield even close to that.”
After that success, they turned the whole farm into polyculture cover crops. Since then they’ve seeded different blends for different groups of cattle — to fit their diet needs. Instead of seeding several crops and then mixing them together in a TMR (total mixed ration) to feed, they grew these all together as one crop. Cost savings have been significant, along with strong yields and high nutrient value in the feed.
In the past they were seeding barley, corn and alfalfa, harvesting them separately. When it was time to feed cows, this meant going to three different silage bags and creating the mix.
“So we seeded it all together,” Paul said. “... When feeding it, sometimes we might have to top it off with a little more energy or protein, depending on the mix and how the silage tested — and the group of cattle we were feeding, and what we are expecting of them.”
He continued: “When growing the protein and trying to meet requirements for the different groups of cattle, we were saving money. We used to get a large semi load of canola meal every five weeks, and the first year we tried this we only had to get a load every 16 weeks, then every 25 weeks, and now we get less than two loads a year.”
There have also been benefits in animal health and production. The TMR ration was about 60 percent concentrate and 40 percent forage, aiming for maximum production, but after switching to multi-species silage it’s now the opposite — about 60 to 70 percent forage and only 30 to 40 percent concentrate.
“We have healthier cows that are also producing more butterfat per cow, and conception rates have skyrocketed; every female conceives,” Paul said.
Soil health has also improved.
“We were farming around the water holes and slough ground and didn’t have as much production,” he said. “So we broadcast seed for varieties of tubers like radishes and sugar beets that could grow around those edges and help dry up the sloughs and gain more land.”
With innovative seeding, they went from farming about 200 acres every year to farming 500 acres. By using the five soil health principles, they made more of their land productive. Those soil health principles are:
1. Soil armor — keep the soil covered, with no bare ground.
2. Minimize soil disturbance with reduced/no till practices on cropland and adaptive grazing strategies on grazing lands.
3. Increase plant diversity; rotate crops and include warm and cool season grasses and forbs in pastures.
4. Keep living roots in the ground all year.
5. Integrate livestock grazing.
“We went to zero-till the year after we experimented with a polyculture on 50 acres,” Paul said. “Kevin Elmy in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, has been involved in cover cropping for 20 years and he became our mentor. Now we are also part of a group of likeminded people, calling ourselves the Dirty Dozen. We are either neighbors or went to school together and we go to the same soil health and cattle marketing conferences. We’re all in our 30s and 40s and this group has been a great place to bounce ideas around and learn together. … The importance of something like this is huge. If you are the only one in your region trying something different, you wonder if you are doing the right thing.”
Having a group of people who are all in this together is a big help.
“We talk to each other nearly every day about any of these topics and new ideas, and what’s working and what’s not. This is the reason we’ve all made it this far,” Paul said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve done Zoom meetings.
Each month they select a different topic like soil health, cattle marketing or stockmanship and bring in guest speakers.
“We have a mentor for each month, to walk through skill sets of different kinds, and everyone can bring ideas, challenges or questions to the table and get information,” Paul said.