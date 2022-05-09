More youngsters than ever before are learning the basics of sewing and other home arts like crocheting, soap making, barn quilt painting and oil cloth, along with traditional skills like cooking and baking in Bonneville County 4-H clubs.
Years ago, many skills were learned at home and then for many years, sewing and cooking were part of the curriculum in secondary schools.
“We’ve seen a lot of young people joining 4-H clubs to learn how to sew,” said Kelly Mullinaux who leads one of several sewing clubs in Bonneville County. She’s also a leader of an archery club and a Bonneville County Fair board member.
“Home economics used to be required in school but I don’t think a lot of schools even offer it anymore. People are busy today and don't seem to take the time to sew,” Mullinaux said.
Beginning 4-H sewing and other classes start with the basics. In sewing, club members are taught how to thread and operate a sewing machine, how to load a bobbin, the basics of thread, fabric and tools used, and the cost. Lack of a sewing machine isn’t a problem. The kids can bring their own machines, or borrow one owned by the University of Idaho Extension office.
“We encourage them to bring their own machines, if they feel more comfortable, or we have them here,” Mullinaux said. “Sometimes, like this year, we have two sisters who have joined our club and they bring one machine from home and borrow one here.”
Kids are taught simple sewing skills and progress to more difficult skills.
“We start with something simple and select projects that are more involved as they go along. Then they pick a special project to make for the county fair,” Mullinaux said.
In all classes, kids keep record books of their projects where costs are calculated, which teaches cost comparisons. Kids write a short explanation about each project, describing challenges and successes, which teach writing and logistical skills. Often kids plan and give demonstrations that teach organization, writing and speaking skills. Mullinaux encourages kids to keep timely records. Today, record books can be completed online.
“It seems like a hassle but when kids fill out their record books after class, it’s easier,” Mullinaux said.
Mara Jackson, 8, joined the club and is helped when the club meets to sew by her grandmother, Trudy Stubbs, both of Idaho Falls.
“She’s a very crafty girl. She likes to draw and paint, too,” Stubbs said.
Lately, Stubbs has noticed more people are taking up crafts like knitting, crocheting, quilting and sewing.
“Now, it seems like the ‘old time’ skills like sewing have taken off, maybe due to COVID-19,” Stubbs said. “It seems like people have dusted off their sewing machines. It's interesting to see what causes trends like this.”
At age 11, Baylee Birch belongs to about eight clubs that teach a variety of skills such as cooking, archery, sewing and horseback riding.
Millie Gordon, 11, is just as active in 4-H as Baylee.
“I am interested in lots of things, and I like to have lots of things to do to keep busy,” she said.
Longtime beef and sewing 4-H club leader Joy Boyle listed several reasons that have contributed to the uptick in interest in 4-H — like re-evaluating priorities due to the pandemic, and the new, modern facilities in Bonneville County where groups meet.
“I personally think that the pandemic taught us to appreciate things more, and that the things that we may need or want, might not always be available for us when we pop into a store to buy them,” Boyle said. “And suddenly the pandemic gave people more time. Overall, we’ve seen an increase in kids learning all types of handiwork and cooking in addition to sewing, due to the efforts of many, and it’s been just wonderful. Where it used to be two or three of us who led home arts clubs, now we have many more leaders that are participating.”
And she said there's been new programs that teach skills in a shorter time-frame, like week-long classes held during spring break, or in mid-June, rather than meeting the traditional six to eight months like most clubs do.
At the new fairgrounds, south of Idaho Falls on St. Clair Road, there’s ample space inside for a wide-variety of activities plus more space outside for parking.
“The facilities just make everything more workable, and overall the efforts of many has led to the increase in kids signing up, along with an increase in new classes being offered in a variety of subjects, like stained glass, acrylics, robotics, geology and the Jr. Master Gardener program,” Boyle said.
For more information about 4-H programs and clubs in Bonneville County, go to facebook.com/UIExtensionBonneville.