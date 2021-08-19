Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Pocatello running back Ryken Echo Hawk dives into the end zone during a game last season.
It is that time. Schools are back in session in some parts of Idaho, in others it will be next week, but the preseason 2021 Idaho Media High School Football Poll has been released.
The season starts Friday with a pair of local tams playing. Preston will take on Lakeland at Montana Tech then Century will play at Minico in the Diamondbacks’ first game under new coach Logan Horrocks.
Saturday, though, will be the main event with a 5A battle No. Rocky Mountain and No. 5 Highland at 6:30 inside Holt Arena.
The top picks in each classification are 5A Rigby, 4A Skyline, 3A Sugar-Salem, 2A West Side, 1A Division 1 Oakley, and 1A Division 2 Carey.
The poll will be brought to you each week through the regular season.
CLASS 5A
Team // (1st-place votes) // 2020 record // Voting pts
1. Rigby (5) 10-1 37
2. Rocky Mountain (2)9-0 36
3. Mountain View (1) 5-4 31
4. Coeur d’Alene (2) 8-1 29
5. Highland 8-3 8
Others receiving votes: Meridian 5, Eagle 4.
CLASS 4A
Team // (1st-place votes) // 2020 record // Voting pts
