It is that time. Schools are back in session in some parts of Idaho, in others it will be next week, but the preseason 2021 Idaho Media High School Football Poll has been released.

The season starts Friday with a pair of local tams playing. Preston will take on Lakeland at Montana Tech then Century will play at Minico in the Diamondbacks’ first game under new coach Logan Horrocks.

Saturday, though, will be the main event with a 5A battle No. Rocky Mountain and No. 5 Highland at 6:30 inside Holt Arena.

The top picks in each classification are 5A Rigby, 4A Skyline, 3A Sugar-Salem, 2A West Side, 1A Division 1 Oakley, and 1A Division 2 Carey.

The poll will be brought to you each week through the regular season.

CLASS 5A

Team // (1st-place votes) // 2020 record // Voting pts

1. Rigby (5) 10-1 37

2. Rocky Mountain (2)9-0 36

3. Mountain View (1) 5-4 31

4. Coeur d’Alene (2) 8-1 29

5. Highland 8-3 8

Others receiving votes: Meridian 5, Eagle 4.

CLASS 4A

Team // (1st-place votes) // 2020 record // Voting pts

1. Skyline (7) 12-1 43

2. Bishop Kelly (3) 7-2 41

3. Sandpoint 5-5 21

4. Middleton 6-4 16

5. Pocatello 6-3 14

Others receiving votes: Blackfoot 9, Moscow 3, Emmett 2, Vallivue 1.

CLASS 3A

Team // (1st-place votes) // 2020 record // Voting pts

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 10-1 45

2. Homedale (2) 8-2 40

3. Weiser 5-5 20

4. South Fremont 8-3 13

5. Gooding 8-2 12

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 8, Marsh Valley 7, Timberlake 4, Fruitland 1.

CLASS 2A

Team // (1st-place votes) // 2020 record // Voting pts

1. West Side (10) 11-0 50

2. Firth 8-4 31

3. North Fremont 8-1 29

4. Declo 8-3 16

5. Melba 6-2 14

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 5, Grangeville 4, St. Maries 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team // (1st-place votes) // 2020 record // Voting pts

1. Oakley (5) 11-1 44

2. Prairie (3) 7-1 38

3. Raft River (1) 9-2 31

4. Notus (1) 7-1 12

5. Lighthouse Christian 7-3 10

Others receiving votes: Kamiah 3, Lakeside 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team // (1st-place votes) // 2020 record // Voting pts

1. Carey (6) 8-1 46

2. Dietrich (4) 11-0 35

3. Kendrick 6-2 24

4. Horseshoe Bend 6-4 17

5. Mullan 8-2 15

Others receiving votes: Watersprings 2.