Aberdeen Daze is returning this week after a year away due to COVID-19.
Add in activities surrounding Celebrate Blackfoot, including a production by the Blackfoot Community Players all this week, and it promises to be a full week.
Aberdeen Daze began on Monday, June 21, and goes through Saturday, June 26, in Aberdeen.
Events that will take place include a softball tournament that began on Monday and runs through Friday,
Most of the events are scheduled for either Friday or Saturday.
There will be sidewalk sales set up for both Friday and Saturday. Bring your money and enjoy the items that locals will have on display.
On Saturday, plan on spending the day enjoying the hospitality of the local citizens.
Breakfast will kick the day off, and they will be serving from 6-10 a.m. The Aberdeen Daze Dash will begin at 8 a.m. There will be a big drawing for prizes at the city park at 10 a.m.
The annual ping pong ball scatter will begin at 11 a.m. The Aberdeen Daze Parade begins at 1 p.m. and will wind through town. The big fish fry begins at 2:30 p.m. and is only $10 per plate.
Celebrate Blackfoot takes place all day Saturday, but the Blackfoot Community Players are performing “Disney Magic, A Musical Revue” in conjunction with the celebration at the Nuart Theater at 7 p.m. every day this week. Tickets are $5 at the door.
The production will feature a wide variety of music from Disney films featuring plenty of local talent.
Music featured nightly will include the entire cast opening with “When You Wish Upon A Star.”
Music featured on Wednesday and Friday will include “He’s A Tramp,” “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “You’ll Be In My Heart,” “Hard Knock Life,” and “Rindercella” among others.
Music featured on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday will include “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes,” “I Won’t Say I’m In Love,” “Part Of Your World,” and “Beauty And The Beast” along with much more.
There will also be a softball tournament at the State Hospital South fields through Friday. The Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo and Indian Relay Races take place Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
Saturday’s events at or near Jensen Grove include airplane rides starting at 8 a.m. at the airport, volleyball and basketball tournaments, a barbeque competition, vendors, a kids’ fun zone, car show, a pro BMX show, shootout shows, ping pong ball drop, a hypnotist, a country music concert featuring Cale Moon, all capped off by the Bingham Memorial Hospital/ICCU Liberty Fireworks Celebration at 10 p.m.