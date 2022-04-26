Marcella Medor, MarCom’s founder and president, was named by the U.S. Small Business Administration as this year’s Small Business Person of the Year for the state of Idaho. This honor, she said, “will forever be the greatest achievement of my career.”
“Even though I am the ‘Person of the Year,’ this is a team award,” Medor said. “Because I have surrounded myself with really good people, I know I would not be here today without those people.”
Medor joins more than 50 outstanding small business owners and entrepreneurs from across the United States, including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, all of whom will be honored during the National Small Business Week’s Virtual Summit, “Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship,” held May 2 through 5.
“When you have good people and employ good people, you have to treat them with respect and treat them right. We take care of our people. It costs nothing to be nice. Being nice is free,” Medor said of the kind of company culture she’s deeply proud of cultivating.
MarCom is an SBA-certified, Native American-owned, 8(a) and woman-owned small business with offices in Idaho Falls, Butte, Montana, and Fort Collins, Colorado. Founded in 2003, MarCom has grown to more than 100 employees and provides waste management, environmental services, radiological controls, engineering, nuclear operations and health and safety services to U.S. Department of Energy sites around the country, according to its website.
MarCom also was the Department of Energy’s Small Business of the Year in 2019 after having been nominated by Idaho National Laboratory.
For Medor, these milestone recognitions come with decades of on-the ground-work in job fields typically dominated by men. She doesn’t suffer a fool and said, “You cannot have one bad employee in there or they will poison the well.” She is upfront with work details and expectations, even if it’s not what an employee wants to hear. “I want to make sure people are prepared and then they can do the work I know they can do.”
Medor grew up curious about science and wanted to pursue a post-secondary education. She was a star athlete in high school, but often felt overlooked as a young woman and wondered about the limits of an unimagined career after graduation.
“I come from poverty,” Medor said of growing up in New England under the stigma of welfare. “My mom had a series of minimum wage jobs, and we were on welfare to make ends meet. I ask, 'Why didn’t someone mentor me in a positive way?'”
But she persisted and pursued a higher education. She was specifically interested in the growing field of nuclear power.
“I started in nuclear power and I was one of the few women who was doing what I was doing when I started,” Medor said. “It’s all how you carry yourself and I carry myself with confidence. When I set my mind on something, I’m going to make it happen.”
And while she makes it all happen, she wants to make it happen for others, too. This is why MarCom has a mentorship program within the company and why Medor herself sits on a variety of nonprofit boards who foster professional development, often for underserved and underrepresented people. These organizations include the Idaho Women’s Business Center and a more informal group of dynamic women who get together once a month called “Women Masterminds.”
“There are these young girls who are trying to start their careers and they are trying to move up the food chain and they asked me to mentor them or just called to talk through something and I love that,” Medor said. “I’m paying it forward. When I believe in someone, when I believe in something, I also believe in paying it forward.”
Medor is a deep well of professional wisdom honed on the frontlines of hard work. She loves when a staff person comes to her with a great idea, big or small. She loves getting out of the way of the talented pool of people at the company so they can do their jobs without worrying if she will micromanage them.
“You spend 40 hours a week at work, so I want you to be happy,” she adds.
The SBA, along with SCORE, will co-host a free virtual conference featuring educational workshops and networking for National Small Business Week. Additionally, recognition and educational seminars throughout SBA’s 10 Regions and 68 Districts will be held throughout the week. For information, visit sba.gov/nsbw.