BLACKFOOT – There is a lot of hard work that goes into eventually choosing a college and signing a letter of intent.
For Blackfoot softball player Demry Wixom, hard work was only the first of many steps that went into her decision to sign a letter of intent with Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon.
Wixom has already trained as a Certified Nursing Assistant and will have the opportunity to pursue a full course in nursing, one of the primary reasons that she chose Treasure Valley.
Wixom is also a very good athlete, but her best sport happens to be softball, where she is a power hitting outfielder.
“I wanted to go to a school that would allow me the chance to play softball and further my career in nursing,” Wixom said. “TVCC has a very good nursing program and that pretty much sealed the deal.”
Wixom noted she would be able to play with a lifelong friend in Emma Williams, a student athlete at Century High School in Pocatello.