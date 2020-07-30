Results from Thursday’s American Legion baseball games.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 12, YAKIMA PEPSI BEETLES 0, 5 INNINGS: At Melaleuca Field, the Idaho Falls opened the Bandits Invitational with an impressive win in their opener. The Bandits jumped out to an early lead and three pitchers combined for a two hitter with David Henze (2.1 IP, 1 H, 4 K) earning the win. McGwire Jephson finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs and Caden White was 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
SPOKANE EXPOS 7, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 3: At Melaleuca Field, the Expos broke open a close game with five runs in the fifth inning to down Idaho Falls in its second game of the Bandits Invitational. Dallin Weatherly finished 2 for 4 and Jaxon Sorenson and Eliot Jones each knocked in runs for the Bandits (34-12). The tournament continues today and runs through Sunday.
BURLEY GREEN SOX 11, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 3: At Rupert, the Tigers were eliminated from AA state tournament as Burley built an early lead and added on. Merit Jones was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Jaxon Cherry had two hits for the Tigers (27-19). Burley faces Pocatello at 4 p.m. for the AA state title.
Other scores
RIGBY TROJANS AA 14, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 9: At Rigby, the Titans rallied late but couldn’t overcome a seven-run fourth inning by the Trojans. Ryker Kirkham and Connor Lord each had two RBIs for Rigby (12-24-1). Collin Webb and Dylan Forsgren had a pair of RBIs for the Titans (6-30-1).