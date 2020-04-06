A major food drive conducted by postal workers has been canceled due to the threat of coronavirus, at a time when local organizations that provide food relief say they're being overwhelmed with demand.
John Paige, a retired mailman who serves as coordinator of the Pocatello food drive, said the U.S. Postal Service's headquarters in Washington, D.C., recently sent word that the event will be postponed because of the pandemic.
As of Monday, 1,170 cases of COVID-19, which is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, had been confirmed in Idaho, resulting in 83 hospitalizations and 13 deaths, according to a state website. Bannock County had five cases, and Power County reported its first coronavirus case, on Monday involving a woman in her 20s who is recovering at home, Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported.
The annual postal food drive, which had been scheduled for May 9, typically brings in 20,000 pounds of food for the local Idaho Food Bank warehouse. Paige said the Postal Service has postponed the drive nationwide and hopes to host it some time in the fall.
Residents who support the food drive leave nonperishable food and canned goods by their mailboxes for carriers to pick up. Paige said there's been some discussion of hosting an event anyway and requesting checks for the food bank.
"When we take it over to the food bank, we have groups of people who unload the trucks and load the food. Of course, they don't want us to be around people anymore," Paige said.
The Idaho Department of Labor reported on April 2 the state experienced a 4,400 percent increase in new unemployment claims from the week prior to March 8 through the week ending March 28. The 32,941 initial claims filed during the week of March 22 through March 28 alone is a record and represents a 143 percent increase compared with the prior week.
The rise in unemployment follows an order by Gov. Brad Little for people to stay at home, unless they're conducting essential business, and businesses deemed nonessential to temporarily close.
Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted a day of fasting on March 29, donating the money they would have spent on their meals otherwise to help feed local people in need. The church plans to host another day of fasting on Friday, said Larry Fisher, regional communications director with the church.
"Our prophet in conference asked all of us to unite together again in fasting this coming Friday — Good Friday — for the COVID-19 pandemic so we could come up with some solutions and help get through this," Fisher said.
Beth Huston, manager of the St. Vincent de Paul Society Thrift Store, 855 S. Second Ave., said sales from the store usually support staff wages and costs of utilities for running the organization's food pantry. With the store shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic, Huston said the organization faces a funding shortfall.
Furthermore, Huston said St. Vincent de Paul, which is affiliated with the Catholic Church, often finds support by placing pleas in weekly bulletins, taking in donations made during worship services. Catholic masses, however, have been suspended due to coronavirus.
"We are still maintaining our food pantry. We are going to try to continue that for as long as possible with zero income," Huston said.
Huston has written several grants recently. Typically, St. Vincent de Paul writes checks to help cover utilities for local people in need. Requests for such assistance have peaked, but the organization has exhausted its funding for utility assistance, she said.
Huston said she's seen a significant increase in first-time visitors to the food pantry, including a single father who recently lost both of his jobs working at local restaurants. The pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. She said the Idaho Foodbank, the Bishop's Storehouse and businesses such as Albertsons, Ridley's Family Markets and Jacksons Food Stores have continued contributing food.
"There's a lot of fear and panic, and our normal financial contributions we would be counting on we're not seeing," Huston said.
Lt. Ernie Evans with the Salvation Army fears his organization may have to start more closely rationing its food assistance. The organization has moved its indoor soup kitchen into an outdoor food truck at many of its locations, including in Pocatello, to serve people in need of a free meal.
Evans said red Xs have been painted on the pavement indicating where recipients waiting for food should stand to be safe from potential virus transmission from one another. The meal service hasn't seen a noticeable increase in demand yet, still serving between 35 and 65 meals per day.
However, Evans said a food box delivery service Salvation Army runs twice per week is running out of supplies. Salvation Army previously delivered to a dozen households. Demand for the service has roughly tripled: Salvation Army delivered boxes to 39 households, for example, last Wednesday, Evans said.
"We have two more weeks of doing this before we're out of food," Evans said.
Evans said anyone who would like to help may contribute funds via a link at salvationarmypocatello.org.