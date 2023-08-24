POCATELLO — One of the largest ethnic events in Idaho is set to take place at the Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello on Saturday.
Father Constantine Zozos of the Greek Orthodox Church said this festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., is one of the biggest summer traditions in Pocatello.
"It's all about being Greek for the day," he said. "We have great food, great pastries and Greek dancing and music."
A group of dancers from Utah will be performing to demonstrate different types of Greek dancing.
"We bring up 35 young adults from Utah to demonstrate the dance," he said. "Ethnic Greek dances from all parts of Greece and the islands."
Zozos said members of the church have prepared over 6,000 pastries for the event. These will include loukoumathes, baklava sundaes and chocolate baklava.
"We have 6,000 pieces of pastries prepared by the people of our community," he said. "It takes months to prepare them."
Greek music will be played throughout the day.
"It's a lot of fun," he said. "It's a lot of enthusiasm."
Admission to the festival is free, though the food costs money, and there are plenty of parking spaces for festival attendees.
"We love people to come," he said. "It's a family affair. People really enjoy being part of the festivities."
Zozos said there are usually around 5,000 visitors every year.
"We appreciate everyone's support," he said. "People come from as far as Rigby down to Burley, even Jackson Hole and people from Utah."
The church will also be offering church tours every other hour throughout the day.
"There will be a talk and you can see the beautiful iconography in the church," he said. "Every wall is covered with icons. The people will be talking about the church and the faith."
Zozos expressed gratitude for everyone who helped put the festival together. He said it takes a lot of people to make it possible. These people include community servers who help with the food and several organizations throughout the community are helping them.
"We have people like the chief of police here, we have the mayor here, we have people from ICCU," he said. "We have many sponsors to help with the costs."
The Pocatello Greek Festival will take place at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church at 518 N. Fifth Ave. More information about the Pocatello Greek Festival can be found at assumptionpocatello.net.
