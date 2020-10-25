Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough, who was appointed July 1 to fill a seat left open when Steve Brown resigned on June 5 to take another job, hopes to win election to the commission outright in the Nov. 3 election.
The Republication is vying with Democratic candidate Lisa Alexander for the two-year term in the Second District of the County Commission.
Hough says it's interesting and there are a lot of issues in the county that he would like to address.
“Every day it's something new and that is enjoyable,” he said.
For instance, Hough started a financial analysis, or FAT, team. It helps evaluate projects and purchases.
He says that so far he can easily say that the team has saved the county over $60,000 with the questions it's asked that led to better financial decisions.
He's also started a Facebook Friday program and spends about 15 minutes updating viewers on what went on in the county that week.
Further, he recently went with Guy Patterson, the business manager and event director for the Portneuf Wellness Complex, to visit sites in Utah similar to the Wellness Complex.
Hough said his goal is to eventually help make the complex revenue neutral at worst.
He's also redoing the Bannock County's website to make it more user friendly in coming months. The goal is to allow users to find what they want in three clicks or less, he said.
Meanwhile, Democratic commission candidate Lisa Alexander says she thinks the current commission needs some balance and she can help provide it.
“We need a different point of view,” said Alexander.
She has never run for office before, but she's run a lot of political campaigns. Her husband, John Alexander, was also in the Legislature.
And she filled in for him many times when he was gone for work.
“I've got a feel for what it's like,” Alexander said. “One of the things it taught me is how important it is to talk to people.”
She says the job of the commission is to educate themselves and others.
“Education is what helps us be able to come to a concensus,” Alexander said.
Further, she says the commission should be more proactive on educating about the coronavirus. She caught it even though she was being careful.
“That's just a red flag of how easy it is to catch and how careful you need to be,” said Alexander, who recovered without complications.
But she says people need to know that COVID is really out there.
“We need to pay attention to the science,” Alexander said. “Wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands and don't go out if you don't have to.”
Overall, she she thinks the commission needs some balance. She says it's been about a decade since there was a Democrat on the commission and the county needs a different point of view.
Alexander says people she's talked to in the public don't feel like the commission listens to them or that their opinion makes any difference.
“They feel disengaged and I think I can change that,” Alexander said. “I think I can provide that balance.”