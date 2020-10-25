POCATELLO - Retired Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says he's running as an independent for the Bannock County Commission in the Nov. 3 election to try to bring more civility, constancy and effectiveness to county government.
Nielsen, who seeks the District 1 seat as an independent running against Commission Chairman Ernie Moser and Robert Ballard, says he worked in the county for over 40 years - including 26 years as the sheriff - and knows the area and its people well.
And he said he's had several people, including elected officials and others, ask him if he'd thought of continuing in politics and trying for county commissioner after retiring as sheriff.
Nielsen says a positive environment and a good relationship with the public is important to good functioning of public agencies. That's why he's running as an independent.
“I feel like we're so alienated that where I've been on both sides I can take the best of both and I can also be somebody that they automatically don't turn down because of my party affiliations,” Nielsen said.
Meanwhile, Robert Ballard of the Mink Creek area of Pocatello says he has three initial goals in mind if elected to the seat as an independent.
He would turn the Portneuf Wellness Complex around, ensure a medical doctor is on the board of Southeast Idaho Public Healthy and push for procedures for manic depressive or bipolar people going to jail, he said.
Meantime, Moser, who lives in Inkom, says the community needs to be ready for all the development on the horizon.
“With the LDS temple coming in, businesses, economic development, housing that's all one big discussion,” said Moser.
Also, he says the coming development isn't just in Pocatello and Chubbuck, it's also going to be in places like Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom and McCammon.
That will prove to be an organizational challenge.
“We need to incorporate all those things and have communication between government leaders - city, county, state,” Moser said.
He also said that the area still has to be aggressive in luring business, or get left behind.
He's heard government officials say if businesses wants to come here the community can't give them any benefits. And they just need to pay the full price.
But he disagrees with that line of thought.
“I think that we have to be competitive in offering value to get companies to come here,” Moser said.
Meanwhile, commission candidate Robert Ballard, who lives in Idaho after leaving California, says if elected he would push to turn the wellness center around.
Further he would aim to ensure that a medical doctor is on the board of Southeast Idaho Public Health.
And he would push to have someone draw up regulations for people who are manic depressive or bipolar going to jail.
“There should be procedures, Ballard said.