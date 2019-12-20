POCATELLO – Luke Smellie found space, launched himself and put down a contested two-handed slam to emphatically complete Preston’s dominating first half at Century on Friday.
The Indians led 40-17 by the break before cruising to a 71-51 win against the Diamondbacks in yet another offensive explosion.
Preston has scored at least 70 points in five games this season – two fewer than all of last season – and is ranked second in 4A in points per game.
“Those high-scoring games come from us running the floor, sharing the ball and just playing together,” Preston senior forward Ty Hyde said.
The Indians (7-1, 2-0 4A District 4-5) scored more than their 67.2 points per game by immediately going down low to Hyde, the reigning Journal All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
The forward was under much duress, and his post play opened things up like runs down the gut do in football and Preston's sharpshooters began coming open by the middle of the opening quarter.
After Hyde attempted his team’s first three shots and scored four points, Preston found room beyond the 3-point line and knocked down four triples in the last five minutes of the first quarter, which ended with Preston leading 21-7.
“We feel like most nights we have a big advantage with Ty and early on we wanted to try to establish him and try to get the ball inside and let him get us going early,” Preston coach Tyler Jones said. “Once they started doubling on Ty, it just started opening up other people."
In the second period, Hyde resumed his commitment to scoring, with eight second-quarter points as his team pulled away.
He notched Preston’s 25th point after receiving the ball in the middle of the key and splitting defenders for a layup. After he followed that by blocking a shot at the other end and teammate Rett Robertson scored two points in the next possession to increase Preston’s lead to 27-9, Century called a timeout with 5 minutes remaining in the second quarter.
The best Century (2-6, 1-2 4A District 4-5) could do was draw even the rest of the game, as the margin was never closer than 15 points and never wider than 24 from there.
Preston scored the last five points of the second quarter to give the Indians their largest lead of the first half at 23 points after Smellie’s last-second dunk.
“It was something else,” Hyde said. “I was standing right there. I thought he was going to dump it off. He took off and there was a couple guys there. And I didn’t know how to react, so I just ran into the locker room.”
This game was a stark contrast from Preston’s last trip to the Snake Pit, where the Indians suffered one of their three losses last season.
While the 2018-19 Indians returned no starters, this season's team returned three in Hyde, Smellie and Scott Dunn.
Not only did Smellie have his highlight-reel dunk and Hyde have his game-high 22 points, but Dunn scored 18 at Century.
The entire group of Indians has what Hyde calls a “take-it-back” mentality after failing to win a state title for the first time in four seasons, finishing second place at state last season.
“We have that in our mind every day we step in the gym,” Hyde said. “We just know we’ve got to take it game by game and just keep playing together, keep playing our ball and we’ll ride that and see where it gets us.”
While Preston brought an experienced lineup into Friday, Century is still trying to get its footing eight games into the season after returning one starter from last season.
This is the worst start by Century under three-year head coach Ryan Frost, who immediately resurrected a declining program and coached the team to two third-place finishes at the 4A state tournament in 2018 and ‘19.
Frost said his team is trying to avoid repeating mistakes, such as slow starts in the first quarter.
Being outscored by 14 points in the opening period Friday shows Century has a ways to go, but Frost pointed out the postseason is a ways away.
“Everyone on our team and staff is a little frustrated right now,” Frost said. “But like I was just telling them, no team’s going to win a championship in December.”
UP NEXT
Preston travels Dec. 28 to Logan (Utah), while Century plays Jan. 3 at Pocatello.