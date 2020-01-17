PRESTON – Preston had its biggest game of the season, against one of the best defenses in its district, and did what?
Scored a season-high 79 points and pummeled Pocatello 79-55 on Friday in a clash of the top two teams in the conference standings at Preston High School.
It was Pocatello’s worst margin of defeat this season, its first loss by more than seven points.
There were five lead changes in the first quarter, but Preston (12-1, 6-0 4A District 4-5) found its footing in the second period and rolled from there.
The home Indians, who were second in 4A in points per game, outscored their opponent 40-16 in a 12-minute span from the middle of the second quarter through the end of the third. The 40 points were only seven more than Pocatello was allowing per game.
Preston guard Scott Dunn, who had a team-high 20 points, accounted for the last lead change in the matchup on a 3-pointer from the right wing to put his team up 25-24 with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left in the second quarter.
It was one of four 3s by Dunn and part of a 12-2 run to end the first half that Preston led 32-26.
In the third quarter, Preston contained Pocatello (10-3, 5-2 4A District 4-5) with a 2-3 zone and did what it does best, using the fast break with veteran point guard Luke Smellie leading the way.
“First half, we didn’t get very many run-outs and second half I thought we did a good job pushing the ball and getting some easy buckets and I thought the speed picked up and I thought that was a big benefit for us,” Preston coach Tyler Jones said. “Luke, in the second half, made a big difference. He was attacking the rim in transition and made some good passes and I thought that was a big key.”
Preston star forward Ty Hyde also found his way in the third quarter, when he scored eight of his 18 points and his squad outscored Pocatello 28-14 to take a 60-40 lead into the final quarter.
“We just gave them a huge third quarter and I just didn’t think defensively we competed very well that third quarter,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said. “Hyde got rolling in the third quarter. Hyde just killed us. That was the game right there.”
Besides the win, Preston had more to celebrate Friday: this season’s introduction of sharpshooting guard Cooper Hobson, whose team was not expecting to have him after he tore the ACL in his right knee at the start of summer ball.
“It means a lot to us. It was a big blow in the summer when he went down," Dunn said. "He’s slowly making his way and you saw him play a couple minutes tonight. He’s going to be a big influence, bring another shooter to the floor. He’s going to be really hard to guard.”
Hobson, in short time, made his imprint with a 3 during Preston’s momentous run at the end of the second quarter. Those were his only points of the game.
The senior said he started practicing with his team a week and a half ago and is going to slowly work into the rotation, playing around 10 minutes per game for now before plans of being fully implemented in the postseason.
“It feels great to be back out there with my teammates instead of just sitting on the sideline watching them play,” Hobson said. “It’s nice to be out there and helping them out.”
Kaden Hales scored 23 points to lead Pocatello. Isaac Brown added 15.
Up next:
Both teams play Burley next, as Preston hosts the Bobcats on Saturday and Pocatello hosts them on Tuesday.
PRESTON 79, POCATELLO 55
Pocatello 15 11 14 15 – 55
Preston 13 19 28 19 – 79
Pocatello – Brown 15, Hales 23, Downs 4, Hale 2, Bailey 2, Williams 3, Payne 2, Ney 4.
Preston – Dunn 20, Hyde 18, Hobson 3, Robertson 5, Harris 10, Hammons 6, Smellie 12, Ward 2, Hess 3.