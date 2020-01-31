BOYS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 71, CENTURY 45
Preston pulled away after an even first quarter to beat Century 71-45 at home on Friday.
Ty Hyde had 17 points and Scott Dunn added 16 for the Indians. Emmett Holt had 15 for Century.
The game was tied 15-15 after the first quarter.
"First quarter, it was really physical, defensive, both teams feeling each other out a little bit," Preston coach Tyler Jones said. "Second quarter, we picked up the defense a little bit. I thought our defense was really good tonight."
Century (6-11, 4-7 4A District 4-5) hosts Highland on Wednesday. Preston (17-1, 10-0 4A District 4-5) hosts Minico on Wednesday.
MINICO 60, HIGHLAND 56
Minico beat Highland 60-56 at Highland on Friday. No other information was available.
Highland (4-13, 1-3 5A District 5-6) plays Wednesday at Century.
IDAHO FALLS 67, BLACKFOOT 44
Blackfoot could not overcome a slow start in a 67-44 home loss against Idaho Falls.
The Broncos fell behind 26-9 at the end of the first quarter.
“From the tip to the buzzer, they outplayed us,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “They were the better team in every facet. We'll regroup for Monday.”
Reece Robinson and Jayden Wistisen scored nine points apiece to lead Blackfoot (6-8, 4-2 4A District 6), which plays Monday at Thunder Ridge.
NORTH GEM 69, GRACE LUTHERAN 17
James Bodily scored a career-high 35 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead North Gem to a 69-17 home win over Grace Lutheran on Friday.
"He just was really feeling the outside stroke," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "We kind of started slow. We went to man defense in the second and got running a little bit. That loosened us up. James started going crazy from 3 about that time."
The Cowboys outscored Grace Lutheran 32-2 in the second quarter.
North Gem (13-3, 6-1 1A DII District 5-6) host Mackay on Feb. 7. Grace Lutheran fell to 4-11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MARSH VALLEY 45, SNAKE RIVER 36
Zoie Armstrong scored a career-high 25 points and Marsh Valley stifled Snake River for a 45-36 home win Friday.
The Eagles stretched their five-point halftime lead by holding Snake River to three points in the third quarter.
"The girls played a great game," Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. "They played really great defense. Third quarter, we slowed them down quite a bit and basically didn't allow them to score."
Jordyn Gilbert led Snake River with 12 points.
The win pulled Marsh Valley into a tie with Snake River for first place in 3A District 5 at 3-1. Snake River will be the first seed for the district tournament thanks to an non-conference matchup between the two schools at Preston's tournament, which the Panthers won.
Marsh Valley (12-9, 3-1 District 5) hosts American Falls in the first round of the district tournament Tuesday. Snake River (11-10, 3-1 3A District 5) hosts the winner of that game Thursday.
SODA SPRINGS 68, ABERDEEN 39
Soda Springs handled Aberdeen on the road Friday, beating the Tigers 68-39 behind 25 points from Dani Smith.
The Cardinals led 44-17 at halftime.
"Soda Springs is as talented, disciplined and well-coached a team as there is in Idaho," Aberdeen coach Ryan Wahlen said. "We played a much better game against them than we did earlier this season in Soda Springs."
Jorianne Balls added 14 points and Sadie Gronning had 13 for the Cardinals (19-2, 8-0 2A District 5), who have won 14 straight games. Hope Driscoll had 13 for Aberdeen (12-9, 3-5 2A District 5). Both teams play next in the district tournament.
WEST SIDE 64, MALAD 42
Kajsia Fuller scored 25 points and West Side outscored Malad 41-16 over the middle two quarters en route to a 64-42 win at Malad on Friday.
The Pirates trailed 13-12 after the first quarter but ran away with it from there.
Jenna Peterson led Malad with 16 points.
Malad fell to 0-19 (0-8 2A District 5). West Side is 3-16 (3-5 2A District 5). Both teams play next in the district tournament.
BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 71, CENTURY 45
C 15 4 11 15
P 15 18 17 21
C Sowell 2, Williams 4, Holt 15, B. Fleischmann 8, Manning 4, Gunter 6, T. Fleischmann 6.
P Hyde 17, Hobson 10, Dunn 16, Smellie 9, Knapp 2, Harris 4, Ward 4, Hammonds 2, Robertson 7.
IDAHO FALLS 67, BLACKFOOT 44
Idaho Falls 26 17 16 8 – 67
Blackfoot 9 17 5 13 – 44
Idaho Falls – Farnsworth 6, Thomson 2, Seeley 27, Moore 4, Gardner 2, Sorenson 11, Clark 15.
Blackfoot – Ball 2, Robinson 9, Shelley 6, Wright 4, Grimmett 2, Thomas 2, Dalley 2, Wistisen 9, Layton 6, Arroyo 2.
NORTH GEM 69, GRACE LUTHERAN 17
Grace Lutheran 5 2 6 4 — 17
North Gem 15 32 18 4 — 69
Grace Lutheran — Spencer 8, Jimenez 4, Hess 3, Thiros 2.
North Gem — Bodily 35, Corta 13, Hatch 9, Leavitt 6, Low 2, Cook 2, Setser 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MARSH VALLEY 45, SNAKE RIVER 36
Snake River 10 9 3 14 — 36
Marsh Valley 12 12 12 9 — 45
Snake River — Kracl 2, Goff 6, Steadman 10, Stimpson 6, Gilbert 12.
Marsh Valley — Vorwaller 12, M. Smedley 4, Armstrong 25, Lunt 2, Argyle 2.
SODA SPRINGS 68, ABERDEEN 39
Soda Springs 23 21 14 10 — 68
Aberdeen 9 8 19 3 — 39
Soda Springs — Smith 25, Balls 14, Gronning 13, Moldenhauer 6, Naef 4, Billman 4, Thompson 2.
Aberdeen — Driscoll 13, Watson 11, Phillips 8, Hernandez 6, Serna 1.
WEST SIDE 64, MALAD 42
West Side 12 23 18 11 — 64
Malad 13 10 6 13 — 42
West Side — Barzee 4, Dean 2, Love 3, S. Fuller 8, Lemmon 7, Nance 15, K. Fuller 25.
Malad — Jacobsen 4, Gross 2, Peterson 16, Hudnell 12, Alder 4, Green 4.