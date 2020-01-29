GIRLS BASKETBALL
SHO-BAN 79, HAGERMAN 43
Harley Jackson scored a career-high 47 points to lead Sho-Ban to a 79-43 win at Hagerman on Wednesday.
Jackson made 14 of 19 2-pointers, 4 of 11 3-pointers and 7 of 7 free-throws.
“She’s usually great from the 3-point line, but almost everything was from inside the 3-point line,” Sho-Ban coach Justin Dance said. “She could have scored 60 or 70, but she was willing to share the ball tonight.”
The Chiefs were ahead 33-29 at halftime before pulling away with a 30-point third quarter.
The Chiefs (14-4, 5-1 1A DII District 5-6) play Saturday in their conference tournament.
SODA SPRINGS 66, MALAD 29
Sadie Gronning scored 24 points to lift Soda Springs to a 66-29 home win over Malad on Wednesday.
The Cardinals led 43-16 by halftime.
Soda Springs (18-2, 7-0 2A District 5) plays Friday at Aberdeen. The Dragons (0-18, 0-7 2A District 5) hosts West Side on Friday.
BEAR LAKE 43, ABERDEEN 36
Bear Lake won a close one at Aberdeen Wednesday, beating the Tigers 43-36.
Kalisha Parker led Bear Lake with 14 points. Ellie Watson had 13 for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen (13-7, 3-5 2A District 5) hosts Soda Springs Friday. Bear Lake (14-5, 6-2) plays next in the district tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
THUNDER RIDGE 61, HIGHLAND 49
Highland could not overcome offensive struggles in a 61-49 home loss against Thunder Ridge on Wednesday.
The Rams were down 54-30 before finally finding their offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter, when they outscored their opponent 19-7.
Mason Mickelsen and Nate Carter tied for a team-high in points with 10 apiece for Highland (4-12, 1-3 5A District 5-6), which hosts Minico on Friday.
MINICO 49, POCATELLO 34
Pocatello lost at Minico on Wednesday, 49-34. No other information was available.
Pocatello (10-7, 5-5 4A District 5-6) hosts Twin Falls on Friday.
BLACKFOOT 48, SKYLINE 47
Jett Shelley made a last-second 3-pointer to lift Blackfoot to a 48-47 win at Skyline Wednesday.
“We had it at halfcourt, sent a couple guards off screens,” Blackfoot coach Cody Shelley said. “Jett broke free towards the baseline, good pass, and he knocked it in.”
Blackfoot sprinted out to leads in both the first and the second half, but Skyline came back each time to force the wild ending.
Carter Layton had 13 points for the Broncos (6-7, 4-1 4A District 4-5), which hosts Idaho Falls ON Friday.
PRESTON 73, MOUNTAIN CREST (UT) 41
Preston turned up the pressure after a close first quarter en route to a 73-41 blowout of Mountain Crest (Utah) on Wednesday.
Ty Hyde scored 19 and Scott Dunn added 16 for the Indians, who led 18-17 after the first quarter but outscored Mountain Crest 21-1 in the second.
“The first quarter was fast-paced, both teams were hitting shots,” Preston coach Tyler Jones said. “Our defense really stepped up in the second quarter. We were able to get some stops and that led to layups.”
Preston (16-1, 9-0 4A District 4-5) hosts Century on Friday.
CENTURY 61, BURLEY 47
Century cruised to a 61-47 home win Wednesday against Burley.
The Diamondbacks were down 15-13 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring their opponent in each of the last three quarters.
Bruin Fleischmann scored 19 points to lead Century (6-10, 4-6 4A District 4-5), which plays Friday at Preston.
ROCKLAND 67, GRACE LUTHERAN 30
Rockland jumped on Grace Lutheran early in a 67-30 home win Thursday.
The Bulldogs led 28-7 by the end of the first quarter.
“We were focused,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “The loss to Watersprings last night did wake us up. The kids were super focused, wanted to get going, were determined to show up and play basketball.”
Brigham Permann tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-6, 5-3 1A DII District 5-6), who host Dietrich on Tuesday.
Grace Lutheran (4-10, 3-4 1A DII District 5-6) plays Friday at North Gem.
WRESTLING
HIGHLAND 56, THUNDER RIDGE 27
Highland handled Thunder Ridge on the road Wednesday, winning 56-27.
Nine wrestlers had pins for the Rams — Payson Solomon (106 pounds), Devin Dobson (113), Emilio Velasquez (132), Kael Cordingley (145), Tristan Stanton (152), Max Anderton (170), Eli Anderton (195), Logan George (220) and Ian Allen (285).
TWIN FALLS 79, POCATELLO 6
KIMBERLY 62, POCATELLO 18
Pocatello lost two dual matches at Twin Falls on Wednesday, losing 79-6 to the hosts and 62-18 to Kimberly.
Chance Crittenden scored the only non-forfeit points of the day for the Indians, pinning his Twin Falls opponent at 120 pounds.
SNAKE RIVER 67, SHELLEY 13
Snake River triumphed at home against Shelley on Wednesday, winning 67-13.
Brayden Anderson (120 pounds), Edurson Wescott (126), Gary Hunter (138), Tate Benson (152), Marcus Mortensen (170) and Nicholas Parris (220) all had pins for the Panthers.
WEDNESDAY’S BOX SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
THUNDER RIDGE 61, HIGHLAND 49
Thunder Ridge 16 22 16 7 – 61
Highland 11 9 10 19 – 49
Thunder Ridge – J. Biggs 27, Johnson 6, Godfrey 3, Marlowe 2, D. Biggs 3, Toldson 13, Craig 2, Harris 3.
Highland – Wheelock 4, Duffin 7, Durham 4, Carter 10, Shreve 4, Mickelsen 10, Bell 9.
CENTURY 61, BURLEY 47
Burley 15 8 14 10 – 47
Century 13 15 15 18 – 61
Burley – Hansa 8, Orthman 9, Gniles 2, Whiting 26, Ramirez 2.
Century – Sowell 5, Williams 6, Holt 8, B. Fleischmann 19, Manning 1, Gunter 11. T. Fleischmann 11.
BLACKFOOT 48, SKYLINE 47
Blackfoot 16 12 10 10 — 48
Skyline 11 15 8 13 — 47
Blackfoot — Robinson 7, Shelley 9, Grimmett 3, Thomas 5, Dahle 4, Wistisen 7, Layton 13.
Skyline — Thomas 4, Kucera 6, Shippen 6, Marlow 7, Ames 11, Taylor 13.
PRESTON 73, MOUNTAIN CREST (UT) 41
Preston 18 21 27 7 — 73
Mountain Crest 17 1 9 14 — 41
Preston — Hyde 19, Hobson 3, Dunn 16, Smellie 6, Harris 10, Ward 5, Hess 3, Robertson 9, Hammonds 2.
Mountain Crest — Burnside 3, Archibald 7, Bone 3, Willie 6, Andrus 2, Nethercott 10, Lesverne 4, Davis 1, McArthur 5.
ROCKLAND 67, GRACE LUTHERAN 30
Grace Lutheran 7 8 12 3 – 30
Rockland 28 16 14 9 – 67
Grace Lutheran – Jimenez 5, Spencer 9, Besel 11, Hess 5.
Rockland – Parrish 9, Braden Permann 16, Brigham Permann 18, Jensen 14, W. Hendrickson 2, Farr 8.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SODA SPRINGS 66, MALAD 29
Malad 8 8 4 9 – 29
Soda Springs 23 20 13 10 – 66
Malad – Hudnell 14, Peterson 7, Alder 4, Jacobsen 2, Gross 2.
Soda Springs – Gronning 24, Balls 15, Smith 7, Moldenhauer 6, Thompson 5, Naef 5, Horsley 4.
BEAR LAKE 43, ABERDEEN 36
Bear Lake 12 6 14 11 — 43
Aberdeen 10 5 13 8 — 36
Bear Lake — Parker 14, Humphries 13, Kelsey 6, Skinner 4, McDowell 3, Gunderson 3
Aberdeen — El. Watson 13, Driscoll 13, Phillips 4, Serna 3, L. Ortiz 2, Hernandez 1.
SHO-BAN 79, HAGERMAN 43
Sho-Ban 13 20 30 16 – 79
Hagerman 14 15 11 5 – 42
Sho-Ban – Appenay 9, Zamora 7, Jackson 47, Nappo 4. Smith-Buckskin 4, Edmo 8.
Hagerman – Wadsworth 7, Orth 6. Osborne 5, Peterson 6, Sellers 12, Farnsworth 6.