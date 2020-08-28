POCATELLO — Jordan Herget, who was chief operating officer at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls from 2007 to 2010, has arrived at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello as the hospital's new CEO.
He says it's been interesting diving into work and meeting the hospital's personnel.
“That's probably what happens most in the first couple weeks is you get to meet everyone,” said Herget, who succeeds interim CEO Mark Gregson.
“We're just happy to be at such a great organization in this very wonderful community,” said Herget, who started Aug. 24.
He comes to Pocatello from Roseville, Calif., where he was the senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente.
He had oversight of the 340-bed Kaiser Roseville Medical Center and the area's Kaiser Foundation health Plan with 350,000 members, plus a combined total of 2,800 employees.
Since arriving here he says he's noted the number of times that the life flight helicopters are in use at the hospital.
“Every day I've been here I've seen the helicopter go two or three times so that's an amazing service,” he said.
And one of the reasons he came to PMC was its five-star rating for quality and safety by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS.
“That was really impressive to me,” he said.
PMC is one of 407 hospitals out of over 6,000 in the country with the five-star rating, according to federal figures.
"I am committed to collaborating with the medical community and our employees to build on this history of quality care," he said.
Herget also appreciates the value of the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for ill or premature infants.
“The fact that we can do that here is incredible,” he said.
Meanwhile, the 48-year-old has already met a lot of the physicians. Some of them he remembers from when he was at EIRMC in Idaho Falls 15 years ago.
“Just a bunch of great people,” said Herget, who moved here with his wife, Julie.
Overall PMC has about 1,500 employees and is licensed as a 205-bed regional referral hospital and Level II Trauma Center serving Southern and Eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, according to the hospital.
"Portneuf is an outstanding hospital with a 5-star patient safety rating from CMS among other accolades," he said.
Meanwhile, Herget, who has eight years of experience as a CEO, says his first goal is to continue the hospital's efforts to work through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We came from a very high level of COVID cases,” he said.
The prior hospital where he served had anywhere from 30 to 40 COVID-19 cases at one time.
“So I'm very familiar with ... the things that need to be done,” he said.
He said their primary goals are for people to be safe and to make sure they don't get sick.
“But to be here when they need us,” he said.
In addition to navigating the pandemic, he aims to help PMC grow and help gain greater knowledge and recognition of the facility, he said.
He's already had a chance to visit Jakers and The Yellowstone restaurants and others.
“I've met so many people in the community,” he said. “Everyone's just so awesome. It's great.”
When he checked in at the hotel he's staying at the front desk woman said, “Oh, I read about you in the newspaper,” he said. “So that was cool.”
He says he sees a lot of things happening in Pocatello with the employers that are coming to town and the related growth.
“I just view this area that we lived here before as kind of a gem to come to,” Herget said.
Their daughter is now going to college and their son is a student at Boise State University, where it's nice that he's only three hours away. And they have a third child who's currently serving in the Navy.
“We have no kids at home,” Herget said. “So we have plans of being in this nice location for a long time.”
Meanwhile, the hospital aims to connect to smaller hospitals in the area, too.
“They really are important,” Herget said. “So just when I came in on my first day we learned about a patient from American Falls that got transferred here,” he said. “So we provide a lot of those higher level services for those small communities. And they in turn need our support so that they can provide their services to the community.”
He also plans to be involved in PMC's partnership with Idaho State University.
"Already we have health administration interns that come here and then there's even residencies," he said. "So there's physician residencies."
He describes it as a great collaboration.
"Very important," he said.