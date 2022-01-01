Estefania Ors may not be a superstitious player, but she has one hunch she can’t shake. The better she shoots in warmups before games, she’s noticed, the worse she shoots in games. So for the Idaho State guard, the opposite is also true: The worse she shoots in warmups, the better she shoots in games.
“And today, I literally didn’t make any 3s in shootaround,” Ors laughed.
Chalk up Ors’ career-best 33-point outing, which helped Idaho State secure a 67-57 win over Montana State Saturday afternoon at Reed Gym, to all manner of factors: Superstition, overhelping, the hot hand, whatever. What matters is that Ors got hot. Really hot.
She splashed a whopping seven triples — to just four misses — and the location didn’t particularly matter. On one occasion, Jordan Sweeney came up with an offensive rebound and pitched it back to Ors, who hit her first triple. On another, Ors splashed a long ball on a simple catch-and-shoot action. Later in the game, on a transition opportunity, Callie Bourne found Ors in the corner. Another hit.
As the game wore on and Idaho State started to decipher Montana State’s zone defense, which explains how the Bengals opened the fourth frame on a 9-2 run, it became fairly clear: This was going to be a big one for Ors.
“I got open so many times and my teammates were looking for me, so I just shot it,” Ors said. “Open shots, shoot it. That’s what Coach says. Anybody on the team — you’re open, shoot it.”
That’s the thing, though. For awhile, the Bengals were open. They were shooting. They just weren’t making them. Early in the game, Montana State raced to an 8-5 lead, and Idaho State couldn’t get its offense off the ground. Turnovers surfaced at the worst times. The open looks just weren’t going down.
Eventually, the Bengals started to figure things out. The Bobcats switched defenses occasionally, which gave the hosts chances to find the shots they liked: A layup from Ellie Smith, who hit a jumper on the very next possession. A triple from Tomekia Whitman, who totaled 13 points. An easy one from Ors on a soft lob from Whitman.
All told, Idaho State (7-6, 3-1 Big Sky) shot a solid 41% from the field and used a four-point fourth-quarter advantage to pull away and win its fifth straight contest.
“You have to trust one another, starting with trusting our coach,” said Whitman, who added eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. “He’s obviously watching what they’re doing, watching what we’re doing that’s not working, so getting out there and having the chemistry with one another and trusting that we’re going to be in the right spots.”
“They were changing their defense all the time,” Ors added.
So at halftime, after Montana State had trimmed Idaho State’s lead to 27-22, the Bengals’ coaching staff put their heads together. How do we adjust to a team vacillating between zone and man looks?
Idaho State made the math look easy in the third frame. The Bengals turned stops into transition chances. Diaba Konate, who registered nine points, seven rebounds and three assists, used her speed to push the pace and her vision to find teammates open for layups.
“For Estefi and for all our people on the perimeter,” said assistant Ryan Johnson, “they’re doing so much overhelping, so much sagging. We were going to have to be ready to shoot more 3s and just be ready. You’ve got to be ready to make them.”
But even when the hosts missed, they kept possessions alive, turning 14 offensive rebounds into 17 second-chance points. Whitman, Bourne and Montana Oltrogge each logged eight rebounds. Konate had her seven. Ors snagged six.
All that helped soften the blow of the absence of Dora Goles, Idaho State’s starting point guard who has now missed two straight games with a finger injury. Head coach Seton Sobolewski said Thursday that Goles’ finger isn’t broken, just jammed hard earlier this season.
For the Bengals, the good news on that front is that Goles will get time to rest. So will the rest of the team. Idaho State won’t return to action until next Saturday, when the club will visit Weber State for a matinee. By then, the team hopes, Goles’ finger might start to feel better.
Either way, the Bengals have adjusted to life without one of their best players. Goles gives Idaho State a lot — shooting, playmaking, a high IQ on both ends of the floor — so while they miss her, the Bengals have also found ways to adjust to her absence. Five straight wins might be all the evidence they need.