POCATELLO — Retired Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says he's running as an independent for the Bannock County Commission in the Nov. 3 election to try to bring more civility, constancy and effectiveness to county government.
In the race for the District 1 seat, Nielsen faces Robert Ballard and Commission Chairman Ernie Moser.
Ballard, of the Mink Creek area of Pocatello, says he has three initial goals in mind if elected to the seat as an independent.
He said he would turn the Portneuf Wellness Complex around, ensure a medical doctor is on the board of Southeastern Idaho Public Health and push for procedures for manic depressive or bipolar people going to jail.
“There should be procedures, Ballard said.
Moser, who lives in Inkom, says the community needs to be ready for all the development on the horizon.
“With the LDS temple coming in, businesses, economic development, housing, that's all one big discussion,” Moser said.
Also, he says the coming development isn't just in Pocatello and Chubbuck; it's also going to be in places like Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom and McCammon.
That will prove to be an organizational challenge, he said.
“We need to incorporate all those things and have communication between government leaders — city, county, state,” Moser said.
Moser also said that the area still has to be aggressive in luring business or get left behind.
Moser has heard government officials say if businesses wants to come here the community can't give them any benefits. And they just need to pay the full price.
But Moser disagrees with that line of thought.
“I think that we have to be competitive in offering value to get companies to come here,” Moser said.
Nielsen worked in the county for over 40 years, including 26 years as the sheriff, and says he knows the area and its people well.
And he said he's had several people, including elected officials and others, ask him if he'd thought of continuing in politics and trying for county commissioner after retiring as sheriff.
Nielsen says a positive environment and a good relationship with the public is important to good functioning of public agencies. That's why he's running as an independent.
“I feel like we're so alienated that where I've been on both sides I can take the best of both and I can also be somebody that they automatically don't turn down because of my party affiliations,” Nielsen said.