NAMPA — Beneath the warm sun at Northwest Nazarene's baseball field, Stanton Howell held out the state championship trophy like he was offering a piece of candy. He looked at his Marsh Valley teammate, Dylan Dreissen, with a look that all but screamed it.
Well?
So Dreisssen leaned in and kissed the top of the trophy, which the Eagles secured with a 14-4 win over Fruitland Saturday afternoon, the culmination of a scintillating season and the validation of what the players felt over the last two months: They were capable. They just had to prove it.
“It tasted amazing,” Dreissen said.
Dreissen earned the honors by delivering one of the game’s most massive hits, a two-run inside-the-park home run that handed Marsh Valley a 9-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth frame. Here’s how it happened: Dreissen hammered a hanging curveball into the gap in left-center, where the Fruitland outfielders had trouble corralling it. That gave Dreissen time to round second and come sprinting into third.
Then Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell waved him around.
Dreissen slid safely into home. The play was not particularly close. Dreissen unleashed a primal scream as his teammates spilled out of the dugout and toward home plate like ants to bread crumbs, screaming and laughing and understanding the gravity of the moment: Dreissen had just produced an inside-the-park home run in the state championship game.
“Holy crap, what just happened?” Dreissen said, recalling his thought process.
Then he thought about what the homer meant in context of the game, the fact that it helped Eagles win their second state championship in program history and their second since 2019: “It just means a lot. This team is just amazing. I love all of them. They all played their hearts out. Even the ones on the bench, they had a role to play. It’s just amazing.”
It may have been amazing, but the road Marsh Valley took to capturing this title was not exactly a nail-biter. Here are the scores of their games at state, which started on Thursday: 13-0 over Bonners Ferry. 10-0 over Sugar-Salem. Then 14-4 over Fruitland. The Eagles did little wrong. Their bats roared to life like dragons in Game of Thrones. Their pitching stifled opponents’ like the mute button on a TV remote. It wasn’t exactly the Harlem Globetrotters playing the Washington Generals, but the scores came close.
Here’s the rub: They rolled the dice the entire way. That’s because they waited until Saturday to throw Howell, their ace. They pitched Payton Howe on Thursday. On Friday, they gave the nod to Jason Jones, who justified the decision by throwing a five-inning no-hitter. All the while, Howell waited in the wings, knowing his opportunity would be the biggest one.
So on Saturday, all he did was hold things down while his offense revved to life. Across 4 2/3 innings, Howell yielded four runs (two earned) on seven hits, walked three and fanned eight, deploying an effective mix of pitches along the way.
“It was fun. I had a great defense behind me,” Howell said. “I knew all I had to do was get ground balls and we’d get outs. I’ve had better outings, but my defense backed me up and made it easy for me.”
In truth, that’s about all Howell could do in this one: Pitch and trust his defense. At the plate, he accepted a quartet of walks, one intentional and three normal. So he had to trust the rest of his offense, too. He had no reason not to. Dreissen drove in two runs with his inside-the-parker. Designated hitter Braxton Foster supplied a pair of two-run singles, one in the second and one in the fourth. Stanton’s brother, Karter, plated a pair of runs with a single in the second frame, which resulted in seven Marsh Valley runs.
In the end, that was more than enough. Enough to vanquish Fruitland, enough to return to the mountaintop, enough to take the team’s perception throughout the season — that the Eagles were the elite of Class 3A — and make sure nobody came close to questioning it.
“Not really,” Howell said, trying to decide if the reality of the championship had set in yet. “It probably will a little more on the bus ride home. Just trying to enjoy the moment right now.”