Two local teenagers avoided life-threatening injuries after being ejected from their car during a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening at a Power County intersection.
The teenagers' late 1990s Chevy Cavalier didn’t successfully complete a turn at the intersection of Arbon Valley Highway and Mink Creek Road before the vehicle rolled and went off the road at around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, the Power County Sheriff's Office reported.
The two 18-year-old males from the Pocatello area were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the crash. One of the teens was airlifted via emergency helicopter to the hospital while the other was transported via ground ambulance.
The Power County Sheriff’s Office stated speed was a factor in the crash.
The accident is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, so the teens' names have not yet been released.