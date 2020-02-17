Don Aslett always has a yellow pad with him.
There is no other way that he could jot down an idea, revise a previously formed one or just work on the craft of writing.
"You write 24/7. Every minute you write,” Aslett said. “That’s what a writer does. My pen never dries up, never stops.”
Appropriately, the theme for a lot of the content in the Pocatellan's 41st and newest book is productivity.
His “Rhymes to the Rescue,” which features 200 of his poems, was divided into sections including work, endurance, ambition and business.
The 84-year-old ran his own cleaning business for years, starting at 18 years old. In mid-adulthood, the former Varsity Facility Services owner started working toward another title to this name: prolific author.
He said he has sold more than three million copies of his books. His first — “Is There Life After Housework?” — was published when he was 45 years old and has sold over one million copies.
Aslett talks about writing passionately.
He pointedly says sitting at a desk is not where the process starts and his first draft is “sloppy” as he does not stop to check spellings because that would ruin his rhythm.
“You write in the battle. You don’t write when it’s over,’ said Aslett, who publishes poems in the Journal. “I do rough ideas. Anything that’s of interest. Somebody says something, I capture it and write on it.”
Then comes the painstaking editing process, where errors are corrected. Plus, verses are removed that he rather keep, but knows he has to nix to be concise — like his poems in his new book.
“Rhymes to the Rescue” was published in January and is his first collection of poems. It can be purchased at his Museum of Clean in Pocatello.
His poems in the book have been penned over 60 years of his life.
The publication of this book does not signify the conclusion of his writing career.
He said three future books are in the editing process, while he is working on 12 different rough drafts.
“I like to write because it’s something that lasts," Aslett said. “You give a lot of speeches, a lot of talks. But when you write something, it’s forever. Once you write something down, people can read it after you’re dead.”