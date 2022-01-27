'Literally inseparable': Inside the relationship between Dora Goles and her dog, Laura

Earlier this season, Idaho State’s women’s basketball team decided to have a team dinner. The Bengals met at the apartment of senior Montana Oltrogge, who has a dog named Gus — who had recently injured both his knees. So to make sure Gus didn’t get excited and aggravate his knees, Oltrogge told teammates they couldn’t bring their pets.
She had to pass on the message to fifth-year senior Dora Goles and her pitbull-heeler mix, Laura. Oltrogge knew the two were basically attached at the hip — “Literally inseparable,” junior Tomekia Whitman says — but for this dinner, Laura couldn’t come.
“So Dora didn’t show up to the team dinner because she couldn’t bring her dog,” Whitman said with a laugh.
Start there to understand the connection between Dora and Laura, who are more like a mom and daughter than a college student and dog. Laura picks up on Goles’ nervous tics, like leg shaking and heavy breathing, resting her paw on her leg to soothe Goles. Goles takes Laura everywhere: To class, practices, meetings, team activities, everything. “People know that if Laura’s not allowed somewhere, I’m not going either,” Goles says.
At this point, you can likely count the places Laura — Lola, affectionately — isn’t allowed on one hand. When the Bengals practice, Goles brings a small bed for her to lay on in the locker room. When they go to the grocery store, Goles has trained Laura to recognize a quick command — “under!” — which instructs her to squeeze between Goles’ legs, getting out of the way of other shoppers. Even when Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski meets individually with Goles, he expects to hear a pitter-patter coming down the hallway.
“Sobo’s surprised if I don’t bring her,” Goles says.
Laura, a two-year-old rescue with light brown and white fur, has changed Goles’ life for the better. Since she adopted Lola in May 2020, Goles is happier now, teammates notice. More responsible. In the past, she used to go with the flow. “But now she has the dog, she’s so responsible,” teammate Estefi Ors says. “I’m really proud of her. She grew up so much because of the dog.”
“As much as Dora considers Laura an emotional support animal, Dora is Laura’s emotional support person,” Whitman says. “They rely on each other heavily for everything they do.”
“Sometimes you have a relationship with someone and it’s enough, and it brings you a lot of peace,” teammate Diaba Konate adds. “Laura is that thing, that person for Dora.”
To really understand what Laura does for Goles, though, we have to go back to a time before they met.
When Goles was an underclassman, bad games were a one-way ticket to gloom. Basketball was the reason she was across the globe from home in Croatia — “Basketball was literally my everything,” she says — so when she didn’t play well, she would go home and sulk. Her confidence wavered. She would try to distract herself with movies and video games, but those didn’t always provide relief. Idaho State always churned out wins, especially with Goles supplying a reliable scoring punch, but that didn’t always matter to the Bengals’ shifty shooting guard.
“It would be the end of the world for me,” Goles says.
Now all that has changed.
“Knowing that I come back to her after a bad game, it’s not the end of the world,” Goles says. “It’s just a game.”
***
It might sound like a Disney movie, but Goles swears it’s true. During the spring of 2020, right around the time when the coronavirus shut everything down in the United States, she had a dream about having a dog. It probably happened because she had already been thinking about it, wondering if a pup would bring out a different side of her.
“Everyone knows me as this outgoing person, always smiling. But I’m actually an introvert,” Goles says. “I love spending time at home. So I felt like a dog would be a great idea to make me go outside more, do more things. It was a perfect match, honestly."
That’s all Goles needed to hear. She hopped in her car, a repurposed Boise Police vehicle she bought when she moved stateside, and headed down I-95 toward Rock Springs, Wyoming. That’s the home of Western Wyoming Community College, where she played her JUCO ball, where she still keeps in touch with teammates from the one season she played there.
So on a May afternoon, Goles stopped by the Red Desert Humane Society, ready to visit a few dogs. She met one. Then another. She liked them, but she wasn’t ready to walk out with them.
Then staffers brought out a certain light brown and white dog. Right away, she ran to Goles, sat between her legs. “Even peed a little bit from excitement,” Goles said with a laugh. “I was like, oh my goodness, I’m adopting her.”
Then they told Goles the dog’s name: Lara.
“I was like, OK, I’m changing that. No way I’m keeping that weird name,” Goles said.
Except later that day, when Goles began to fill out paperwork for the adoption, she noticed something. The dog’s name wasn’t Lara. It was Laura. “And then I was like, OK, I’m not changing that,” Goles said. “It’s obviously fate — Dora and Laura.”
Helping Laura acclimate to life outside the shelter proved a little more difficult than naming her. The two stayed the first few nights in Rock Springs, but Laura didn’t feel comfortable getting on any furniture, so they slept on the floor together. Even when they drove back to Pocatello, when Goles would sit on a couch, Laura would join her — on the other end of the couch.
Eventually, the dog grew more comfortable around Goles’ apartment. Laura wanted her space, but she did start to cuddle with Goles. At first that only happened in the mornings — “The later the day went on, she didn’t want anything to do with me,” Goles laughed — but now things are different.
“Now, literally inseparable,” Goles says.
Road trips are trickier. The Bengals have gone on several this season: To Oregon, Washington, Missouri, even to Cancun, which turned into a weeklong stretch. Goles lives with three teammates, so they can’t watch Laura when the team is on the road.
Enter Katie Mickelson and her teenage daughter, Grace. In January 2020, Grace became fascinated with Goles’ game and her hair, so she found her Instagram and sent her a message. Goles replied quickly. Soon enough, college kid and teenager developed a rapport, bonding over basketball and short hair and more.
So the next season, after Goles adopted Laura, Dora and Grace kept chatting. When the dog came up, Grace asked who would watch her. Dora said she didn’t know — maybe she would board her? So eventually, with her mom’s permission, Grace offered to take care of Laura.
For everyone involved, things got off to a nervous start. Dora had never left Laura’s side for so long. Katie knew how important she was to Dora, so wanted to make sure she and Grace took good care of Laura. So the first time Dora dropped off Laura, she brought a packet of instructions, which included everything: When Laura wakes up, when she goes to bed, how to elevate her food bowls, how to spray salmon oil into her food, which boosts dogs’ immune systems.
“It was detailed down to how many treats she could have,” Katie said. “Very much like a new mom with her baby, the checklist for the first time you leave her with a babysitter.”
But before long, Laura warmed up to Katie and Grace. She started sleeping in Grace’s bed. She wasn’t so bothered by the cat living there. The dog’s mood just changed.
“After that, Dora would say that she knew where she was coming,” Katie said. “She would get in the car and she knew she was coming to our house, so she would get really excited. She adjusted pretty quickly. I think it was harder on Dora after that than it was on Laura.”
Goles might feel at ease knowing Laura has a place to stay, when she’s out of town with the team, she hardly looks the part. “You don’t see it in the way she plays,” Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski said, “but in conversations, she’s always concerned about her dog.” Katie and Grace send Dora pictures of Laura. They FaceTime when Dora is free. All to see the pup.
“You know that when Dora first leaves Laura, it’s probably not a good time to talk about any type of animal,” Whitman said, laughing. “When we have to leave our pets, we’re sad, like, we’ll see them in this many days, counting down the time. But Dora, she could probably cry every day if she didn’t have Laura, if she didn’t get pictures, if she wasn’t able to be on the phone with somebody watching her.”
When the road trips end and she pulls up to Katie and Grace’s home, and Dora and Laura reunite, it’s like a soldier returning from a tour of duty. “It’s like none of us matter anymore,” Katie says. “She’s definitely her dog, through and through.”
Except to Goles, Katie and Grace do matter. Goles may be a college student and Grace a high schooler, but they’ve grown close. When something is bothering Grace, she chats with Dora, which helps her feel better. Sometimes Dora even invites her over to her apartment to hang out with her and her roommates. If it sounds like a unique relationship, well, you haven’t met Dora Goles.
“She makes time for people that she doesn’t really have to. And that’s what’s so impressive to me,” Katie said. “You’re a college kid. You don’t necessarily wanna hang out with a 15-year-old girl or her mom, but we seem to have gravitated to more of an almost familial (relationship). That’s kind of how Dora is.”
***
When I met Laura this week, she acted the way Goles described her: Calm, sweet, maybe a little anxious. Eventually, Goles and I started talking about the dog, how they met, what she means to her, everything.
Then I felt something touch my shoe. I looked down, where Laura had put her paw on my leg. I realized that out of habit, I had been bouncing my leg.
“Yeah, she doesn’t let you shake your legs,” Goles said. “It’s a nervous tic she stops.”
Turns out, that’s why Goles wants to make Laura more than just a regular dog. Lola recognizes habits like those, so Goles has already helped the dog pass certification to become a service dog.
The next step: Goles wants to get Laura certified as a therapy dog, allowing her to visit hospital patients and offer relief that way. “Whoever needs some dog love in a hospital,” Goles says.
When it comes to her future beyond basketball, Goles isn’t so sure. She’s already graduated twice, once with a bachelor’s degree and once with a master’s, and she’s about to earn another bachelor’s this spring. In part, that’s how she’s retained eligibility to play this season, her fifth at Idaho State.
She wants to stay in sports, she says, but she doesn’t know where that will lead her. She would like to stay in Idaho, at least for now. That way this offseason, she can help Laura recover from surgery to repair her ACL, which she tore earlier this month chasing after a squirrel. It reminded Goles of the times she tore hers.
“I wish she didn’t take that after me,” Goles said with a laugh.
Then, a few moments later, she thought about what Laura meant to her. At first, she couldn’t find the words. “I’m speechless when it comes to her,” Goles said. “I don’t even know how to describe her. She’s everything.”
Later, she came to think about the perspective Laura has given her, about the ways she’s helped Goles realize things she never would have otherwise: The fleeting nature of college sports, of fostering a small level of fame, of life itself. How, when you zoom out far enough and think carefully enough, a brown dog named Laura changed her life.
“I’m going to start my life after this season. Basketball will pass,” Goles said. “All of these things will change and move on. But she’s there for me, no matter what. She won’t judge for missing a bunch of 3-pointers. She doesn’t care. As long as I give her a treat.”