If Gregg Popovich gets a minute this weekend and decides to check out the tape of Idaho State’s 68-56 win over Northern Colorado Saturday afternoon, the legendary NBA coach probably won’t be impressed by much.
When he sees the Bengals’ silly turnovers, he might frown. When he checks out the unnecessary fouls Idaho State committed, he’ll probably scowl. When he watches the way a few ISU possessions ended in desperation attempts to beat the shot clock, he might close the laptop entirely, maybe go pour a glass of wine.
What might catch his attention is Diaba Konate. Idaho State’s point guard turned in her best game of the season, scoring a season-best 25 points — on an asinine 10-for-11 shooting outing — grabbing two rebounds and snaring four steals, which she turned into a number of breakaway layups, helping the Bengals create separation as the game unfolded.
“Well, the ball was coming to me,” Konate said, laughing.
“Just made a play on the ball,” Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski added.
This was Konate at her best: Strong defensive instincts, quickness to act on them. The speed to race the other way and convert layups. She says the knee injury that kept her out of the beginning of the season is still bothering her marginally, but the more performances like these she puts together, the more the injury fades into the background, at least for those watching.
“It’s actually on and off,” Konate said, “but as long as I feel good mentally and I have energy, I don’t really think about my knee. My knee is definitely getting better.”
On Saturday, you saw that on defense. Konate and the Bengals held Northern Colorado to just 31% shooting, which included a 4-for-24 showing from distance, a paltry 17%. Idaho State (13-7, 9-2 Big Sky) also forced 19 turnovers and turned those into 13 points, which helped the hosts create separation when they ran into trouble scoring in the half court.
More importantly: Just look at the numbers. Idaho State topped Northern Colorado in the paint, 38-16.
“I think when we had good patience, we moved the ball well,” Sobolewski said. “We were able to work it down closer to the basket. We don’t have a big, strong low post player. We have good low post players who are agile and versatile and do a lot of different things. To score in the low post area in the paint, you have to work as a team. We have to be non-traditional and creative about it.”
Same thing applies to Idaho State’s offense, at least the way it operated on Saturday. Konate led the charge with 25 points, but check out the individual numbers outside of her: Estefi Ors with 11 points, Tomekia Whitman with nine, Montana Oltrogge with seven, Ellie Smith with six.
To Sobolewski, that speaks to a larger theme at play here, which captures his coaching philosophy in some ways.
“The group we have here, they’ve really bought into it,” Sobolewski said. “People we recruit and look at, if they’re more wanting the isolations and the ball in their hands and all those things, they typically don’t come here.”
Instead, they go to other Big Sky programs — two of which Idaho State gets next week.
The Bengals leave Wednesday for a road trip north, visiting Montana State on Thursday and Montana on Saturday. That will give the Bengals chances to prove what they have in spots: That Konate is feeling healthy, that Callie Bourne is recovering from a clavicle injury, that this team is back at full strength and playing in ways that reflects it.