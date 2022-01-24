In a season that has featured so few of them, a sense of optimism descended upon Idaho State on Monday. Head coach Ryan Looney, who had missed the previous four games due to an illness, was returning to the sideline. Sure, the Bengals had dropped three of those, but they had their head coach back for a home matchup with Eastern Washington.
“Glad to have him back healthy,” guard Liam Sorensen said.
In a matter of minutes, that optimism vanished into thin air, leaving Idaho State to drop an 89-63 decision to Eastern Washington, the Bengals’ fourth straight loss, all by double figures.
This amounted to one of the worst losses of the season for Idaho State, which gave up an 18-2 run to begin the game, trailing by double digits before they could find anything remotely resembling a rhythm. In that span, the Eagles got whatever they wanted: 3-pointers in transition and the half court, layups on backdoor cuts and straight line drives, free throws when they couldn’t get shots to drop.
The problem for the Bengals (3-15, 1-8 Big Sky) was they seldom found ways to plug those holes, in the first five minutes and beyond. For the game, Eastern Washington (11-8, 5-3) shot 44% from the floor, connected on 13 of 31 triples and scored the second-most points against the Bengals this season.
The most came four days prior.
“To be honest, it was embarrassing,” guard Tarik Cool said. “I felt like our team, we made steps in the right direction the last two weeks, coming together. I feel like tonight, we just kind of rolled over. We didn’t compete.”
It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what went right for Idaho State in this loss. One might be the way the Bengals limited turnovers. In the first half, ISU finished with more turnovers (8) than made shots (7), but in the second half, the hosts lost just two turnovers. That helped them play a much closer game in the final 20 minutes, winning the second half 41-37.
Individually, Cool led the Bengals with 15 points and freshman Liam Sorensen posted 10 points, both of whom hit two triples each. Count those guys as reasons ISU played a cleaner second half.
But for Idaho State, that only disguises the sheer ugliness of this loss, the team’s second by 30-plus in the last five days. The Bengals will lament yielding 21 points to Steele Venters, 17 to Angelo Allegri and 16 to Linton Acliese, the group that helped the Eagles win the rebounding battle 48-33.
All of that made for a disappointing return for Looney. He had not been feeling well over the previous eight weeks, he said, so when the team went into quarantine earlier this month...
“I used that time as an opportunity to go get myself checked out,” Looney said. “There was more wrong than I thought there was wrong.... It’s obviously not something that’s life-threatening — I wouldn’t be here right now — but we had to make sure it wasn’t before I came back.”
Looney said he spent time “in the hospital,” but he declined to share further details of his time away, citing privacy reasons.
“I’m just excited to be standing on my own two feet,” Looney said.
It didn’t help Idaho State that the team was playing its third game in five days. Because of previous COVID issues, the schedule handed the Bengals this grueling stretch of contests: Thursday at home against Weber State (95-63 loss), Saturday on the road against Southern Utah (86-74 loss) and finally Monday night at home against Eastern Washington.
“That’s not an excuse for us,” Cool said. “There’s other teams in the conference playing the same schedule too. Honestly, this is fun for us, playing the game of basketball. So any opportunity we get to go out there, whether it’s three games in five days or back-to-back, we should be going out there and competing to the best of our abilities.”
In any case, Idaho State gets two days off before its next contest, a road matchup against Sacramento State. That’s more rest than the Bengals got between their last two games — just one day off — but time will tell whether that’s enough to help them end this losing streak.