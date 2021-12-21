When he thought about the way his Idaho State club turned a one-point halftime lead into a double-digit win, Seton Sobolewski hardly hesitated.
“Played really good defense,” Sobolewski said. “I don’t think they had their first basket of the fourth quarter until five, six minutes into the quarter. Even with all our rough offensive play, defense kept us grounded and gave us a chance.”
When you watch the film of Idaho State’s 53-36 win over Utah Valley Tuesday night, that’s what will stand out. The Wolverines shot just 23% from the field. They lost 26 turnovers. They totaled four points in the fourth quarter.
In short, that’s how Idaho State (4-6) parlayed a one-point halftime advantage into a sprawling 17-point win, the Bengals’ third straight victory in their final contest before the holiday break. Utah Valley just didn’t have anywhere to turn on offense. Idaho State forced the Wolverines into turnovers on a whopping 35% of their possessions — a higher mark than their shooting percentage.
For Idaho State, it was hardly a pretty performance — the club totaled all of 20 points in the first half — but as the team fills out its rotation with players who have missed time due to injury and sickness, the wins take precedence.
“The games before Christmas time are always scary,” Sobolewski said. “People sometimes go on Christmas break before the game starts mentally. Those games can be tough. I’m very proud of our team to find a way to get it done. It was very rough, but they stuck with it. Had a much better second half.”
In large part, the Bengals can thank Estefania Ors for that. The sixth-year guard totaled a game-high 15 points, pulled down six rebounds and registered a plus-25 rating, by far a game-best. Add in the contributions from Callie Bourne, who posted seven points and eight rebounds, and you start to understand why the Bengals pulled away as the game wore on.
“I just wanted to win the game,” Ors said. “After halftime, we were not playing good. We were playing kinda clumsy. I feel like we had to be focused and finish our layups.”
For Idaho State, which returns to action Dec. 30 to host a red-hot Montana club, the way forward is a little more hazy.
The good news for the Bengals is that point guard Diaba Konate, who missed the first 10 games of the season with a knee injury, played 19 minutes against Utah Valley, a season-high. She isn’t quite back to 100% — she’s still trying to trust her knee, which has healed significantly, though not entirely — but even at less than that, it’s clear that Idaho State is a better team with her on the floor.
Sobolewski chuckled when he thought about a couple awkward plays Konate made, like a line-drive layup that fell through and a turnaround jumper that didn’t look quite right, but still: She’s on her way back. Sobolewski said he’d like to get her minutes back up to around 30. Nineteen is a step in that direction.
“That’s big for us,” Sobolewski said, “so she can start trusting her leg again.”
The unfortunate part for the Bengals is they have other injuries to deal with. Starting shooting guard Dora Goles, the team’s leading scorer last season, is nursing an index finger injury on her shooting hand. It’s swollen, Sobolewski said, and it limited Goles to just four points in 16 minutes Tuesday night.
There’s no good time for an injury, but this is as close as it gets. Idaho State gets eight full days off now. The Bengals have shown they can be a good team without Konate and Goles, but against Big Sky opponents, they will have their hands full. Let the healing begin.
“Maybe during the break she can get some rest,” Sobolewski said, “and she can get her finger to come around a little bit.”