In conversations Seton Sobolewski held leading up to his Idaho State team’s three-game non-conference slate this week, themes developed. We’ve battled without several starters. Other players have really stepped up. The Bengals may have entered this home matchup with Carroll College several games below .500, but considering the circumstances, they liked where they were.
That’s exactly what made Idaho State’s narrow 69-66 overtime win over Carroll College Wednesday afternoon so confounding. Not only had the Bengals emerged from a difficult non-conference schedule, but they did so with two key starters back from sickness for this game. They joined a team that felt good about progress it made without them. For the Bengals, it was time to start looking like the team that returned almost everyone from one of the best seasons in program history.
So why did Idaho State, unanimously picked to win the Big Sky, need an extra five minutes to beat an NAIA school?
“Relief is the first feeling out of that situation,” Sobolewski said.
It started with the Bengals’ offense — or lack thereof. For the game, Idaho State shot just 39% from the floor, including an unsightly 4-for-16 effort from distance. Star guard Dora Goles, nursing an injured finger, managed just five points on nine shots. Tomeika Whitman may have banked in a half-court shot, but she needed 14 shots to register 11 points.
That’s the thing about all those looks, though: The misses hurt, but the makes swung the game.
The biggest came from senior Montana Oltrogge. His team down three with 39 seconds to play, Sobolewski drew up a play for the Phoenix native, running her through a pair of teammates who formed a wall of a screen to free up Oltrogge. She did the rest, dropping in the triple. Tie game. Idaho State (3-6) came up with a stop on the other end, and overtime ensued.
In the extra session, Goles cashed her only triple of the game, but Carroll took a 64-63 lead with a pair of free throws. From there, though, the two Bengals who missed last week with the flu put the game away: Ellie Smith converted a pair of layups and Callie Bourne hit two free throws, good for a five-point lead with 13 seconds to play. That’s all the separation the hosts needed.
“I don’t think 100% of our team came out with great energy,” Sobolewski said. “I thought we had some people ready to go, and I thought we had a large group of people who weren’t ready to go. It took a minute for us to wake up and get going.”
Idaho State can look at the numbers and see several positives. Bourne posted a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Smith led the team with 17 points. Despite the return of those two, Whitman stayed in the starting lineup, registering an important 11 points and seven rebounds. “Just been focusing on the best teammate for my team when I step into that position,” Whitman said.
But the Bengals won’t gush over the film from this one. They trailed by as many as 11. In the third quarter, they didn’t score for the first time until nearly five minutes had passed. Idaho State closed that frame on a crucial 9-0 run, which set the stage for the rally in the fourth, but the reality is the Bengals only needed the extra effort because they combined some sloppy offense — 10 second-half turnovers — with defense that allowed Carroll to connect on seven long balls.
That puts Idaho State in a weird spot. How do you square a win with the fact it came in overtime over an NAIA opponent?
“They’re a good NAIA school. They’re a good team,” Sobolewski said. “And we hurt ourselves a lot. We were self-destructive in terms of how we played. I think it had a lot to do with us. Our struggles had a lot to do with us and not as much to do with Carroll — and that can happen against anybody.”
Moving forward, the Bengals would be wise to avoid similar situations. Idaho State’s next opportunity comes on Saturday with a road test against St. Thomas, a Minneapolis-area school that moved directly from D-III to D-I last year.
That will give Idaho State another chance to correct the mistakes that led to Wednesday’s events. It will also give point guard Diaba Konate, who has yet to play this season thanks to a knee injury, more time to work back into game shape. She wasn’t going to play against Carroll, but she suited up for the first time all season, which means she’s close. Sobolewski said he expects Konate to return Dec. 21 against Utah Valley.
By then, though, Sobolewski hopes to have his team in a position to avoid close wins like Wednesday’s.
“Close games are super important,” Bourne said. “We’ve had a few blowouts this year either way, so the close games just build experience for the players on our team. So being in those critical moments and knowing what pass and what shot and how to defend in those critical moments are important.”