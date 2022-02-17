Ryan Looney is open about all the things that have plagued his Idaho State team in recent months. He missed time with an illness. The Bengals languished on the court. He knew this team’s potential, which is exactly why it stung to watch the losses pile up.
But that’s also what makes the wins special, what makes wins like Idaho State’s 61-58 victory over Northern Colorado Thursday night so galvanizing for this group.
Somehow, someway, the Bengals have now won three of their last five.
“Proud of our guys,” Looney said. “It was a rough start to the season, but I think we’re playing extremely hard now. If you look at the numbers, we held a team averaging about 80 points a game to 58 tonight. I thought we did a good job contesting at the 3-point line, which is definitely their strength. And we’re starting to do a really good job on the glass as well.”
There, Looney touched on all the elements that made this ISU win possible. Four Bengals scored in double figures: Liam Sorensen (13), Brayden Parker (11), Malik Porter (10) and Jared Rodriguez (10). That’s also the group that held the Bears to just 38% shooting, won the rebounding battle 37-30 and engineered the stops the Bengals needed to pull this one out.
With around 90 seconds to go, Northern Colorado guard Matt Johnson connected on a trey that gave the Bears a 58-57 lead. From there, though, Idaho State (6-18, 4-11 Big Sky) found an open look for Sorensen, and to top it off, freshman AJ Burgin laid in the exclamation point.
“Obviously we had to score in that stretch, which we did,” Looney said. “I thought our guys did a really good job of understanding what we were trying to get executed out of timeout situations. We were in the bonus. We didn’t wanna settle for any jumpers. We were trying to get downhill to get layups so worst-case scenario, we’re shooting free throws.”
Idaho State will savor this win in particular because it found a way to win without one of its best players.
With around eight minutes to go, ISU guard Tarik Cool collided with a Northern Colorado player and had to leave the game with an injury. At that point, the Bengals held a 14-point lead, but the Bears ran off eight straight points. That capped, in total, their 15-0 run. They took the lead with five minutes to play.
But Rodriguez knocked down two jumpers, tying the game at 55-all, and after the teams traded baskets across the next few minutes, Sorensen laid in what turned into the game-winner and Burgin capped it with a transition basket.
Looney added that he doesn’t think Cool’s injury is serious, only that he “probably has a nasty bruise right now.”
That leaves ISU in a curious place. The Bengals have trudged through a rotten season, but if you didn’t know any better, you might think they stand near the top of the conference. For Looney and Co., that’s all that matters at this point. Just keep winning, stay healthy and make what they can out of this season.
Next up for Idaho State: A home matchup with Sacramento State on Saturday evening.
“It’s pretty obvious: winning helps build confidence,” Looney said. “We’ve been able to do that a couple times here in the last couple weeks, and our guys are playing at a higher level right now because of it.”