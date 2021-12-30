Give Idaho State a chance to talk about its defense and the Bengals will rave like Dwight Schrute pounding the podium at that conference. They talk about defense more than any other phase of the game, bringing it up at every opportunity, every time it even makes a smidgen of sense to do so.
“We played really good defense,” senior Estefania Ors said.
“We really counted on defense,” guard Diaba Konate said.
The Bengals love to chat about defense, especially the way they played it in a 69-61 win over Montana Thursday night. They liked the way they forced turnovers. Doubled Montana’s posts. Recognized mismatches and rotated accordingly.
It wasn’t perfect — at one point, Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski turned away from a play, frustrated at the way Montana turned a broken play into a triple — but it was effective. The Bengals improved to 6-6 thanks in large part to high-IQ defensive plays from the players they depend on most, who also turned in productive games on offense: Estefania Ors scored 15, Tomeika Whitman tallied 13, Diaba Konate posted 12 and Montana Oltrogge chipped in 11.
It amounted to a solid showing from Idaho State in its conference home-opener.
“I thought we came out with really good energy,” Sobolewski said. “I thought we defended really well. We were pretty prepared for this game. Even when Montana made the run at the end of the game, we stayed composed enough to hold it off and finish the game.”
That run, which helped the Griz draw as close as four with around two minutes left, was about the only blight on the Bengals’ night. Idaho State did allow Montana to post 27 points in the fourth frame, but the hosts also forced 22 turnovers and turned those into 27 points, capitalizing on live-ball mistakes in transition.
When the Bengals capitalized, they capitalized. Oltrogge connected on three triples in the first quarter alone. The third came in transition, when Idaho State kicked it ahead to Oltrogge, who threaded a heat-check 3, good for an 11-2 lead. Oh — and all three came in a span of 1 minute, 22 seconds.
“She couldn’t miss,” Ors said. “And we knew she couldn’t miss, and we kept passing to her.”
“That’s her thing,” Konate added.
Slowly, it’s becoming the Bengals’ thing. On Thursday night, Idaho State splashed 7 of 16 long balls, good for an efficient 44% clip. Oltrogge hit three, Whitman cashed one, Ors connected on one, Callie Bourne deposited one and Jordan Sweeney made the other.
That’s a step in the right direction for the Bengals, who entered Thursday at No. 10 in the Big Sky in 3-point percentage, making just 26% of their shots from distance. Considering the marksmanship in Idaho State’s employ — Oltrogge, Ors, Dora Goles — that number always figured to straighten out. It’s headed there now.
“You’re playing all these really tough games, and you start off the season losing by 54 to Oregon, and it puts a pretty good dent in your confidence,” Sobolewski said. “It’s just one tough game after the other. It’s not allowed us to settle in yet. Estefi’s really led the way in trying to change the energy of that, really step up and shoot the ball well. It’s catching on.”
That’s the thing, though — it’s catching on, but it’s not all the way there yet. That’s why Idaho State emphasizes defense so strongly. The 3s weren’t always dropping, like in the third frame, when the Bengals managed just seven points. In those stretches, Sobolewski stresses guarding and switching, active hands and smart double teams.
But even that didn’t always work. To stage its comeback, Montana scored several times using a high ball screen, which Idaho State switched. That left a Bengal guard on a Griz big, like Abby Anderson and Carmen Gfeller, who took advantage of mismatches and scored with ease.
It was a precarious situation for the Bengals. Go over the screen and you risk leaving shooters open beyond the arc, where the Griz made 3 of 4 shots in the fourth frame. Or switch, like ISU did, and roll the dice on guarding mismatches. At times, the Bengals poked away steals thanks to double teams. At others, they paid for that decision.
“We were prepared to do a couple different things with the ball screens,” Sobolewski said. “We did it well enough. I thought they did a great job in the fourth quarter of getting Gfeller and Anderson the ball late and scoring on us in the mismatch in the post. They also forced us into fouling a lot, so we fouled quite a bit.”
For Idaho State, it might help to get Goles back in the fold. She sat out Thursday with a finger injury, which she suffered on Dec. 4 against Northern Arizona, when she jammed it particularly hard. For Goles, it hurts to catch passes normally, Sobolewski said. He and the Bengals are hoping rest will do her some good.
They’re planning to rest her on Saturday when Idaho State hosts Montana State — unless “something weird” happens, Sobolewski said.
If the Bengals keep playing defense like they did Thursday night, though, the only weird thing might be that the game will be happening in 2022.