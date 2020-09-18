POCATELLO— Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Wednesday at the Portneuf Health Trust Ampitheatre in Pocatello that the state is doing well economically despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I literally get up every morning and read the national media, the Wall Street Journal,” he told a crowd of around 200 people. “I read about 30 to 40 pages of clips from around the state.”
And he's always looking at how Idaho compares economically to other states.
“It's so much better here than it is everywhere else,” he said. “And not just a little bit, I mean a lot.”
He says Idaho is ranked No. 1 for economic momentum and Barron's recently rated the state No. 1 for fiscal solvency.
And in March Idaho was third best for employment in the United States, according to Little.
“Today we're third best at 5 percent,” he said. “Of course here in Bannock County you're at 4.6, which is even better.”
He said the state is No. 1 in personal income growth and it's in the top 10 for the balance in its unemployment fund and it's rainy day balances.
“And just recently ... it wasn't us it was actually the state of Maine that compared all the states, and we're third in our investment in broadband,” Little said.
He's pleased that the federal government is providing Idaho the flexibility to put that investment into the ground.
He said when the state gets through doing the broadband project it will know where its weak links are, as far as providing service, he said.
Meanwhile he's pleased with state finances.
“This is fascinating for a nerdy numbers guy like me” Little said. “That we are $38 million dollars ahead of our pre-Covid projections.”
So prior to the pandemic the state forecast where it was going to be and it's now $38 million ahead of that forecast in August.
Little says that puts Idaho in a class by itself.
“But that doesn't mean we should get sloppy or rest on our laurels,” he said.
He says that some of the strong income numbers were due to the federal government.
“We know that some of those income numbers, the very generous unemployment numbers, were made available by the federal government,” he said.
The federal programs enacted to bolster the economy across the country may not last. So some of those funds may just provide a one-time bump.
“So it's really hard to forecast that so we're going to stay cautious,” Little said. “But we're optimistic and we know that our rebound is working.”
Alex Adams, state budget director, said from the Capitol that Idaho is better prepared to weather the pandemic than a lot of states.
“Early on we saw some dips in our sales tax revenue, but it rebounded to the extent that we more than made up for it,” Adams said.
Further, it was a priority for Gov. Little to invest in the rainy day fund. So the state now has $600 million in that fund.
That puts the state among the top 10 in the country according to Adams.
And in the first two months of the new fiscal year the state was $69 million ahead of its forecast.
“I'm not sure many people would have bet on that happening,” Little said.
But he said there's still a lot of runway ahead for the state economy.
For instance, Idaho is currently stuck in stage 4 of its reopening plan.
“We just can't get past that last barrier to get out of stage 4,” he said. “But even if we get out of stage four there will still be best practices that everybody needs to practice."
So continued caution is prudent.
“Were going to continue to be conservative until we have our arms around this a little better,” Little said.
And Adams said the state is well positioned to weather any storms ahead.
“I credit Gov. Little and the work he's done to get this economy going again,” Adams said.