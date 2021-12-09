Isiah Harwell 1

Playing for Franklin Middle School, Isiah Harwell goes up for a layup. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journak

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRACE LUTHERAN 53, LEADORE 23

Ben Hess posted 25 points for Grace Lutheran.

GREEN CANYON 50, CENTURY 47

Isiah Harwell scored 16 points for the Diamondbacks.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PRESTON 58, NORTH SUMMIT 29

Three players scored in double figures for the Indians.