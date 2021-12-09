HS Scores 12-9: Century boys fall, Preston girls blow out North Summit JOURNAL STAFF Dec 9, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Playing for Franklin Middle School, Isiah Harwell goes up for a layup. Kyle Riley/For the Journak Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYS BASKETBALLGRACE LUTHERAN 53, LEADORE 23Ben Hess posted 25 points for Grace Lutheran.GREEN CANYON 50, CENTURY 47 Story continues below video Isiah Harwell scored 16 points for the Diamondbacks.GIRLS BASKETBALLPRESTON 58, NORTH SUMMIT 29Three players scored in double figures for the Indians. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags North Summit Century Basketball Sport Preston Grace Lutheran Point Ben Hess Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Pruning Tree Service LIMB WALKER TREE SERVICE We Work Cleaning Services House Janitorial 3 SISTERS CLEANING Residential and Pets Pet Supplies Equipment Free kittens & puppies Call: