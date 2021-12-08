HS Scores 12-8: Marsh Valley boys, girls notch wins JOURNAL STAFF Dec 8, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYS BASKETBALLMARSH VALLEY 51, WEST SIDE 39The Eagles improve to 2-1, while the Pirates drop to 1-2. Story continues below video GIRLS BASKETBALLMARSH VALLEY 46, POCATELLO 41Eagles move to 5-4 on the year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marsh Valley Eagle Basketball Notch Pirate Boy Girl Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Yard Garage Sales shelley WildHare Estate Sale 1437 Pets Pet Supplies Equipment Free kittens & puppies Call: Construction Contractors ASC Dec