8S7A8798.jpg

Pocatello guard Taylor Bunderson dribbles the ball up court on Saturday against Highland.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTH GEM 42, LEADORE 38

Hayden Corta posted 20 points and eight rebounds for the Cowgirls, who improve to 3-3 ahead of a road matchup with Clark County on Tuesday.

PRESTON 52, TWIN FALLS 22

Three players scored in double figures for Preston, which is now 4-1.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NORTH GEM 73, LEADORE 20

Bridger Hatch tallied 18 points for the 2-0 Cowboys.

ABERDEEN 77, DECLO 49

