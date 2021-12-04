Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Pocatello guard Taylor Bunderson dribbles the ball up court on Saturday against Highland.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH GEM 42, LEADORE 38
Hayden Corta posted 20 points and eight rebounds for the Cowgirls, who improve to 3-3 ahead of a road matchup with Clark County on Tuesday.
Story continues below video
PRESTON 52, TWIN FALLS 22
Three players scored in double figures for Preston, which is now 4-1.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTH GEM 73, LEADORE 20
Bridger Hatch tallied 18 points for the 2-0 Cowboys.
ABERDEEN 77, DECLO 49
Full Time Position Available
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.