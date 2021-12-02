Hadley Humpherys vs. Poky

Blackfoot senior Hadley Humpherys goes up for a shot Thursday night against Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTH FREMONT 55, NORTH GEM 25

Hayden Corta scored nine points for the Cowgirls, who are now 1-3.

MARSH VALLEY 33, CENTURY 27

Sarah Sutton led the Eagles with 11 points.

PRESTON 39, HIGHLAND 32

The Indians, who improve to 3-1, got 11 points from Hailey Meek.

AMERICAN FALLS 50, BEAR LAKE 31

Paige Adair tallied 21 points and Raquel Fehringer added 12 for the Beavers, who are now 3-2.

BLACKFOOT 60, POCATELLO 21

WEST JEFFERSON 53, MALAD 34

The Dragons (0-6) got a team-best eight points from Oaklie Hebdon.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRACE 41, SODA SPRINGS 25

Ty Gilbert led the Grizzlies with nine points in the team's season-opener.

GRACE LUTHERAN 53, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 18

Dean Thiros posted 19 points and 12 rebounds and Ben Hess added 13 points and four assists for Grace Lutheran.