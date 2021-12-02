HS Scores 12-2: Blackfoot girls rout Pocatello, Grace boys open season with win over Soda Springs JOURNAL STAFF Dec 2, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Blackfoot senior Hadley Humpherys goes up for a shot Thursday night against Pocatello. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GIRLS BASKETBALLNORTH FREMONT 55, NORTH GEM 25Hayden Corta scored nine points for the Cowgirls, who are now 1-3. Story continues below video MARSH VALLEY 33, CENTURY 27Sarah Sutton led the Eagles with 11 points.PRESTON 39, HIGHLAND 32The Indians, who improve to 3-1, got 11 points from Hailey Meek.AMERICAN FALLS 50, BEAR LAKE 31Paige Adair tallied 21 points and Raquel Fehringer added 12 for the Beavers, who are now 3-2.BLACKFOOT 60, POCATELLO 21WEST JEFFERSON 53, MALAD 34The Dragons (0-6) got a team-best eight points from Oaklie Hebdon.BOYS BASKETBALLGRACE 41, SODA SPRINGS 25Ty Gilbert led the Grizzlies with nine points in the team's season-opener.GRACE LUTHERAN 53, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 18Dean Thiros posted 19 points and 12 rebounds and Ben Hess added 13 points and four assists for Grace Lutheran. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grace Lutheran Pocatello Sport Basketball Rebound Blackfoot Grizzly Taylor Dean Thiros Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Arts Crafts Services Christmas Handyman Service DECEMBER Yard Garage Sales ESTATE SALE! 32 Purkey Ave