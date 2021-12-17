TRC_0059.jpg

Letti Phillips saves a loose ball from Grace.

 Photo by TERESA CHIPMAN

BOYS BASKETBALL

NORTH GEM 71, MACKAY 25

Bridger Hatch scored 27 for the Cowboys, who improve to 5-1 overall.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRACE 50, ROCK SPRINGS (WY) 25

Sydnee Smith posted 26 points for Grace.

MACKAY 50, NORTH GEM 42

Hayden Corta scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for North Gem, which is now 5-4 overall.