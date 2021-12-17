HS Scores 12-17: North Gem boys roll, Grace girls cruise to win JOURNAL STAFF Dec 17, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letti Phillips saves a loose ball from Grace. Photo by TERESA CHIPMAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYS BASKETBALLNORTH GEM 71, MACKAY 25Bridger Hatch scored 27 for the Cowboys, who improve to 5-1 overall.GIRLS BASKETBALL Story continues below video GRACE 50, ROCK SPRINGS (WY) 25Sydnee Smith posted 26 points for Grace.MACKAY 50, NORTH GEM 42Hayden Corta scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for North Gem, which is now 5-4 overall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grace Gem Sport North Sydnee Smith Basketball Hayden Corta Mackay Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Pets Pet Supplies Equipment AKC Golden Retriever Puppies Ready Houses For Sale NIXXHOMES.COM Careers COOKS WANTED NIGHT SHIFT! Call