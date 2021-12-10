While the rest of the country slept, Charlie Ragle woke up. He had a flight to catch, a marathon to run, a program to turn around. So at 2:38 a.m. Friday morning, Ragle rose from bed, gathered his things and ushered his wife and two kids out of the house in Berkeley, California, and headed to the airport.
Idaho State’s new football head coach isn’t exactly a long-distance runner — “My cardio’s not that good,” Ragle joked — so flying into the smaller Pocatello airport and avoiding the 20-minute trek from Salt Lake City’s Terminal B represented a giant relief.
That’s about as long as that feeling lingered, though. When Ragle arrived on campus, he assumed the challenge of a lifetime: Change the perception of this Idaho State program. Make people think differently about the Bengals, who have generated just two winning seasons in eight years, haven’t won the conference in 20 seasons and haven’t made the FCS playoffs since the Cold War preoccupied the minds of Americans. Even more importantly: Give recruits a reason to choose Pocatello.
In his 1:15 p.m. meeting with the current Idaho State squad, his first task as head man, Ragle advised the team on habits, teaching them that the right ones lead to winning and the wrong ones lead to losing. He told players he wants to become a team known for smarts, for discipline, for playing mistake-free football. He referenced the FBI — football intelligence, not the government agency.
In other words, there’s a lot that goes into making Idaho State a desirable place to attend school and play football. The presence of Ragle, who last served as Cal’s special team coordinator, represented step one.
“I believe that in order to change the trajectory of the program,” Ragle said, “they need a fresh start.”
They will need a lot more than that. Think like a recruit for a moment: Why Idaho State? The Bengals just completed a 1-10 season, which followed a 2-4 spring campaign. Their offense, which has sometimes shown a strange aversion to its best playmakers, failed to score in the team’s finale against rival Idaho.
Then there’s the city. Pocatello is a neat place, a college town with gorgeous views and good eats. But it’s far from a destination. It isn’t Salt Lake — inconvenient airport be damned — and it isn’t Boise. Only recently have out-of-state recruits begun flying directly into Pocatello for visits. So why jump through all those hoops to visit a town whose football team hasn’t been competitive in three calendar years?
“I think when you start looking at major college football and the top programs, a lot of them are small college towns,” Ragle said. “I wouldn’t say we’re going to get on a plane and go vacation in some of these places. But people come there because of the culture, what the winning does for them. Everybody loves to win. So you don’t see people walking away and saying, ‘I’m not going to go to Alabama because it’s not a destination town. No, they’re there to get better.’
“I think when we build our program from the inside out and people see and spend time with the hands-on and the differences that we’re going to do, I think that’s going to sell the kids.”
Translation: Idaho State needs to start winning, at least somewhat consistently to attract the players it needs to stay competitive. To do that, the Bengals need to find the right players. Ragle said he wants to prioritize recruiting Idaho — “if you’re going to be a great team, you have to recruit your backyard,” he said — and “sprinkle in” players from the transfer portal and the junior college ranks.
To Ragle, the other part of that equation — and by extension, the process of turning this whole thing around — is developing players. Here, he cites his time as a high school coach, winning three state championships at Chaparral High in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he collected a 63-7 record. It’s also clear he did so in different capacities as Arizona’s special teams coordinator, helping the Wildcats rank highly in categories like punt return defense and yards per punt average.
“From my time with him at Chaparral, he’s just a great motivator. He’s ideally someone I would want to play under,” said Connor Brewer, a former four-star Firebirds quarterback who transferred to Arizona while Ragle coached there. “Everyone knows they have to go all out because that’s what Coach Ragle does. I like playing for those coaches. You know they’re doing everything possible and giving everything they have and you want to reciprocate that energy.”
Still, the truth is that Ragle can’t singlehandedly make Pocatello a desirable football town. Over the next few weeks, he’ll assemble a coaching staff. He declined to go into detail before he could meet with the current assistants, saying he owes them that courtesy, but you don’t have to squint very hard to realize not all of them will stay on board.
“I do have a list of guys. Obviously the sooner the better,” Ragle said. “I would expect those guys to get into town probably early new year. Go through the holidays and we’ll be cranking in early January — long and often.”
The part that has already started involves the facilities. Idaho State has lacked in that department lately, playing games at Holt Arena, which turned 50 years old last year. Upgrades are scheduled to finish next fall and the one after that. It might seem like a small thing, but it’s good timing for a coach trying to make a program enticing.
“I want them to understand that whatever they may have been is no more,” Ragle said. They can be whatever they want to be moving forward.”
When he said all this, when he spoke at the podium and met with boosters and took pictures around campus with his family, Ragle was operating on little rest. On Thursday night, he fell asleep around 10 p.m. and woke up barely four hours later. That’s the thing about it all: You would never have guessed.
“When you know you’re coming for something great,” Ragle said, “it’s hard to be tired.”